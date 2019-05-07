Your chance to meet Bob the Builder at a new family fun day near Horsham

A Kingsfold firm is to host a free family fun day complete with a special guest.

Builders’ merchant NYEs will be hosting the event on Saturday May 18 to celebrate its rebrand and new warehouse premises.

The event, named ‘Have a NYEs day’, runs between 10am and 3pm with free activities and food served up by local suppliers.

Bob the Builder will be meeting guests throughout the day for autographs and photos.

Rex Nye, managing director at NYEs, said: “We hope as many people as possible can join us. It’s going to be a fantastic day for all the family.”

Children can test out their construction skills on mini diggers at NYEs’ designated Diggerland area.

Free food and drink will be available for visitors, including NYEs pies, popcorn and candyfloss, hot dogs and more. Guests can enjoy a NYEs beer from the Surrey Hills Brewery or a NYEs gin cocktail.

Soft drinks, tea and coffee will also be served.

There will be bricklaying and nail-banging competitions and giveaways.

Raffle tickets in aid of The Rainy Day Trust, a home improvement workforce charity, will be on sale with prizes including family days out, cinema tickets and more.

For more see tinyurl.com/y3e5s7rt