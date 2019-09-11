West Sussex entertainment listings, Thursday to Wednesday, September 12-18

Concerts, stage shows, films, exhibitions, walks and stand-up comedy gigs

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

COMEDY

Jethro: The Count of Cornwall, 7.30pm, £22, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. A memorable evening of hysterical nonsense.

GIGS

HAYWARDS HEATH CERAMICS GROUP: Monthly meeting, talk by Scott Anderson titled ‘The Art of Cameo Glass’. Scott is a lecturer in Fine Arts Valuation at Southampton Solent University and has recently conducted tours in the UK and Europe on the Arts and Craft Movement and Art Nouveau. Lecture in the Studio, Clair Hall, Haywards Heath, 10.35am. Doors open 9.45am with coffee served until 10.20am. Non-members are very welcome by prior arrangement with the membership secretary (01444 483372 or 452804). Entrance £8. Entrance is free for anyone attending for the first time. Info: hhcg.org.uk.

Jake Morrell & Megan O’Neill: The REC Rooms, Horsham, 7.30pm-11pm.

MID SUSSEX ASSOCIATION NATIONAL TRUST: 2.30pm, Clair Hall, Perrymount Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 3DN. Talk: The Tower of London by Alan Kingshott.

Stan’s Showcase: Liam Carter, Sammie Hall, Serious Child and Shaune Murray, The Olive Branch, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

Open Mic: The Frog & Nightgown, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

Open Mic: The Eight Bells, Bolney, 8.30pm-11pm.

STAGE

HEDDA TESMAN: Until September 28, From £20, various times, Minerva Theatre, Chichester, www.cft.org.uk, 01243 781312.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

COMMUNITY

Alzheimer’s Society Horsham Memory Walk: 12pm-2pm, Horsham Park. Organised by the Horsham Rusty Brains, a group of people living well with dementia. A Year of Culture event. Visit www.hdculture2019.co.uk.

Meeting of Horsham French Club: 7.30pm in the Roffey Millennium Hall. There will be a talk about Alexandra David-Néel, games and refreshments. See our website for more details – horshamfrenchclub.org.uk.

The Tiddly Proms: £5-£15, 4pm, Leonardslee Gardens, Horsham. A Festival of exceptional live big band, jazz and classical music with a spectacular pyromusical firework finale. Visit www.hdculture2019.co.uk.

WALK: Meet 10am at Friday Street car park, Abinger Common (TQ126457). 5 mile HDC walk on the Wotton Estate. Some steep inclines, to be taken at leisurely pace! Boots recommended. Stiles. No dogs. 2.5 hrs. Margaret 01403 262311.

GIGS

Alter Ego: The Anchor Inn, Storrington, Pulborough, 8.30pm-11pm.

Ashton Lane: With support from Katy Hurt. The REC Rooms, Horsham, 7.30pm-11pm.

Folk on Friday: Jim Causley, 8pm, £12, Clair Hall, Haywards Heath, 01444 455440.

Jukebox 6: The Olive Branch, Horsham, 8.30pm-11pm.

Oh! Carol: The Musical Story of Neil Sedaka and Howard Greenfield, 7.30pm, £22.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220.

Open Mic: Warnham Comrades Club, 8.30pm-11pm.

Small Town Kids: Ashington Village Club, Pulborough, 8pm-11pm.

STAGE

Finesse: Friday and Saturday, 7pm, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. Celebrating 28 years of Fi Steps. More than 150 talented young people perform an array of energetic song and dance numbers, with music from pop to musicals.

The Red Lion (On Tour): At Ashington Centre, 7.30pm, £10. Ages 14+ Contains strong language. A Horsham Year of Culture Event. Call 01403 750220.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

COMMUNITY

Hurstpierpoint Open Studios: September 14-15 and September 21-22. Meet the artists and enjoy viewing their work in their own homes; paintings, jewellery,sculpture, textiles, stained glass and photography. Look out for the blue and white balloons.

Miniature Steam Weekend: Saturday and Sunday, 10am-4.30pm, Amberley Industrial Museum, New Barn Road. Amberley. Visit www.hdculture2019.co.uk. See visiting exhibitors with their working miniature steam engines.

Songfest: 2.30pm & 7.30pm, The Causeway Barn, Horsham. Tickets on sale from Horsham Museum (£10 adults, £5 children), 01403 254959. A taste of three musical genres performed by Horsham Folk Club, HAODS Boomers and Kammeo Cabaret Singers in aid of Horsham Museum & Horsham Samaritans.

WALK: Meet 2pm in the RSPB Wiggonholt Overflow Car Park, RH20 2EL. 5.2 mile HDC walk through the RSPB reserve to Parham Park grounds with its veteran trees and herd of deer. Dogs welcome. Refreshments provided. 2 hrs. Mick 01903 745971.

GIGS

Horsham Rocks Presents: Blue Mountain, Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 2pm-4pm.

The Beat Merchants: The Bedford, Horsham, 9pm-11pm.

The Rollin’ Stoned: The REC Rooms, Horsham, 7.30pm-11pm.

The Voodoo Sheiks: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm-11pm.

OTHER

Blues Guitar: 10am-2.30pm, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. Con O’Neill offers a beginners’ class in blues guitar aimed at people who can play E, E7, A, A7 and B7 chords. Call Con on 07481 903 127 for details. £30 a session.

STAGE

The Red Lion (On Tour): Thakeham Village Hall, 7.30pm, £10. Call 01403 750220.

Woodland Tales with Granddad: 11am, £7.50 (family of four £26), studio, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

COMEDY

Barnstormers Comedy: 7.30pm, £10, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. Now in its 16th year, Barnstormers Comedy returns once more to the delightful surrounds of the Capitol Studio.

COMMUNITY

Conservation: Chichester Conservation Volunteers welcome people at Leythorne Meadow at 10am, 1m south of Chichester on Vinnetrow Road to manage this flower filled wet meadow and help clear the stream. Further details on 01243 825091/07539 090509.

WALK: Meet 10am at Leechpool Wood car park, Harwood Rd B2195, Horsham. 2.3 miles HDC woodland walk, some of the walk will be on narrower paths with tree roots, stubs and uneven ground. Some inclines and can be muddy. No Dogs. 1 hr 15 mins. Alex 01403 273751.

GIGS

Duncan McKenzie: Queen’s Head, Barns Green, 4pm-7pm.

Riverboat Shuffle: The Hornbrook Inn, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

Small Town Kids: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 3pm-6pm.

Sun Records: Where Rock ‘n’ Roll Was Born, The Official Sun Records Concert Show. 7.30pm, £27 (discounts £25), The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. The label that brought you Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison, Carl Perkins and Rufus Thomas comes to life.

The Gibbons Hyldon Experience: The Bear, Horsham, 4pm-6pm.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

COMMUNITY

The Ritual Protection of Sussex Homes: Free, 7pm, The Barn, Causeway. A Horsham Year of Culture Event. Visit www.hdculture2019.co.uk. This talk examines some of the ways people in the past protected themselves and their homes from supposed evil influences.

WALK: Meet 10am in the Village Hall car park, Wisborough Green, RH14 0DU (TQ051258). 7 miles HDC walk, numerous stiles, alongside River Arun/Canal, passing Lording’s Lock, with views of the South Downs. No dogs. 2 hrs 45 mins. Mike 07855 502023.

GIGS

Unplugged Acoustic Jam Night: The King’s Arms, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

Warnham Jazz Club: Warnham Comrades Club, 8pm-11pm.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

COMMUNITY

Horsham Holistic Health: Mind, Body and Spirit group. Talk – Access Bars with Val Winchester, 7.30pm, Friends Meeting House, Worthing Road, Horsham RH12 1SL. Cost £7. Contact Tina on tina@rainbowoasis.co.uk or 07857 545678.

WALK: Meet 11am at Steyning Health Centre, Tanyard Lane, BN44 3RJ (TQ176113). 2 mile HDC Health walk, some inclines, 1 stile. Can be muddy across fields, please wear sensible footwear. 75 mins. Ann01903 297553 / Jacky 01903 815543.

GIGS

Open Mic: The Royal Oak, Crawley, 8pm-11pm.

Open Mic: The Bull Inn, Henfield, 8pm-11pm.

Open Mic: The Jolly Tanners, Haywards Heath, 8pm-11pm.

Open Mic: George & Dragon, Shipley, 8pm.

STAGE

Cabaret: Tuesday to Saturday, September 17-21, 7.30pm, Wed, Thu & Sat 3.30pm, £37.50-£42.50, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

COMMUNITY

Brangwyn – the Man and the Designer: A talk by David Brangwyn and Museum Curator Laura Kidner. Free, 10.30am, Christ’s Hospital Museum. Visit www.hdculture2019.co.uk.

Horsham District Archaeology Group: Talk – Minepits, Mud and Mayhem. Recent Archaeological work at Horam, East Sussex. 7.30pm. With Simon Stevens, senior archaeologist with Archaeology SE. Excavations at Horam in the Weald have revealed a landscape pockmarked with deep minepits. This illustrated talk looks at these discoveries and their place in the ongoing study of the Wealden iron industry. Brighton Road, Baptist Church, Horsham RH13 5BD All welcome, members free, non members £3. For further details contact horshamarch@hotmail.co.uk .

WALK: Every Wednesday and Sunday. Meet 2.30pm outside the Museum in the Causeway. Guided 2 mile historical walk around Horsham. Supported by The Horsham Society. 90 mins. Jill 07780 701184.

GIGS

Open Mic: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

CINEMA (by Jane Bullen)

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): Downton Abbey (PG) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.00, 5.30, 8.30; Sat & Sun 12.30, 2.30, 5.30, 8.30. IT: Chapter Two (15) Fri & Mon-Thu 7.45; Sat & Sun 3.30, 7.20.

CHICHESTER

Cineworld (0871 2208000): Angel Has Fallen (15) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 2.40, 5.30, 8.20; Wed 5.50, 9.00; Thu 5.00. Downton Abbey (PG) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.00, 1.00, 1.50, 2.50, 3.50, 4.40, 5.40, 6.40, 7.30, 8.30; Sat & Sun 11.00, 12.00, 1.00, 1.50, 2.50, 3.50, 4.40, 5.40, 6.40, 7.30, 8.30. Fast And Furious: Hobbs And Shaw (12A) Fri 2.00, 7.50; Sat & Sun 7.50; Mon 2.00; Tue 1.10; Wed & Thu 12.00. Hustlers (15) Fri & Sat 12.40, 3.20, 6.00, 7.10, 8.40; Sun, Mon & Tue 12.40, 3.20, 6.00, 8.40; Wed & Thu 12.00, 2.30, 5.10, 7.50. IMAX 2D: IT Chapter Two (15) Fri, Mon & Tue 12.00, 4.00, 7.40; Sat & Sun 12.20, 4.00, 7.40. IT: Chapter Two (15) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 1.30, 5.10, 8.50; Wed 12.20, 2.10, 4.00, 5.20, 7.40, 8.40; Thu 12.20, 4.00, 5.20, 7.40, 8.40. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (18) Fri 12.00, 4.20, 8.00; Sat & Sun 12.50, 4.20, 8.00; Mon 12.50, 4.20, 7.50; Tue & Wed 12.50, 4.20, 8.00; Thu 1.30, 8.00. The Informer (15) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 12.00. The Lion King (PG) Fri 5.00; Sat & Sun 10.40, 2.00, 5.00; Mon 5.00; Tue 4.10; Wed & Thu 4.30. Wolf (15) Fri 12.00, 2.15, 4.30, 9.30; Sat 4.30, 9.30; Sun 4.30, 6.45, 9.00; Mon & Tue 12.00, 2.15, 4.30, 6.45, 9.00; Wed & Thu 3.00, 9.20. Movies For Juniors: Aladdin (PG) Sat & Sun 10.00. Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (PG) Sat & Sun 11.40. Movies For Juniors: Horrible Histories: The Movie – Rotten Romans (PG) Sat & Sun 10.30. The Angry Birds Movie 2 (U) Sat & Sun 11.30. Movies For Juniors: The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (U) Sat & Sun 9.50. Toy Story 4 (U) Sat & Sun 10.10, 2.15. Unlimited Screening: The Farewell (PG) Mon 8.00. Rigoletto On The Lake (12A) Tue 7.00. Ad Astra (12A) Wed & Thu 1.40, 7.20. Rambo: Last Blood (18) Thu 12.00, 2.10, 4.20, 6.30, 9.00.

New Park (01243 786650): Pain And Glory (15) Fri 1.00, 6.00; Sat 6.00, 8.30; Sun 12.45, 8.15; Mon 1.15, 3.45; Tue 3.15, 9.00; Wed 12.30; Thu 3.45, 6.15. Kursk: The Last Mission (12A) Fri 3.30; Sun 5.45; Mon 8.30; Tue 12.45; Wed 3.00. Animals (15) Fri 8.30; Sun 3.15; Thu 8.45. Marianne And Leonard: Words Of Love (12A) Sat 12.00; Mon 6.15; Wed 5.30; Thu 1.15. NT Live: Small Island (15) Sat 2.00. Rugby Tuesday Surprise Film (15) Tue 5.45. Rigoletto On The Lake (PG) Wed 8.00.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): Amazing Grace (U) Wed 8.00. Wild Rose (15) Thu 8.00.

CRAWLEY

Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Angel Has Fallen (15) Fri, Mon & Tue 12.00, 2.50, 5.40, 8.30; Sat & Sun 2.50, 5.40, 8.30; Wed 11.30, 2.20, 5.10, 8.00; Thu 12.20, 3.10, 6.00, 8.50. Hindi: Chhichhore (12A) Fri, Mon & Tue 1.50. Crawl (15) Fri, Mon & Tue 11.40. Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (PG) Fri, Mon & Tue 5.15; Sat & Sun 10.00, 12.00, 2.40, 5.15; Wed & Thu 4.00. Downton Abbey (PG) Fri & Sat 10.50, 11.40, 12.20, 1.00, 1.40, 2.30, 3.10, 3.50, 4.30, 5.20, 6.00, 6.40, 7.20, 7.50, 8.20, 8.50, 10.10; Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 10.50, 11.40, 12.20, 1.00, 1.40, 2.30, 3.10, 3.50, 4.30, 5.20, 6.00, 6.40, 7.20, 7.50, 8.20, 8.50; Thu 10.50, 11.30, 12.10, 1.00, 1.40, 2.20, 3.00, 3.50, 4.30, 5.10, 5.50, 6.40, 7.20, 8.00, 8.40. Fast And Furious: Hobbs And Shaw (12A) Fri, Sat & Sun 11.10, 2.10, 5.10, 8.10; Mon 11.00, 2.00, 5.00, 9.10; Tue 1.00, 4.00, 9.10; Wed 11.30, 2.30, 9.10; Thu 11.10, 8.45. Hustlers (15) Fri & Sat 12.20, 3.00, 5.50, 7.15, 8.40, 10.00; Sun, Mon & Tue 12.20, 3.00, 5.50, 7.15, 8.40; Wed 12.40, 3.20, 6.00, 8.40; Thu 12.20, 3.00, 5.40, 8.20. 2D SCREENX: IT: Chapter Two (15) Fri & Sat 11.00, 2.40, 6.20, 10.10; Sun, Mon & Tue 11.00, 2.40, 6.20; Wed & Thu 12.10, 3.50, 7.30. IMAX 2D: IT: Chapter Two (15) Fri & Sat 11.50, 3.30, 7.10, 10.50; Sun, Mon & Tue 11.50, 3.30, 7.10. 4DX 2D: IT: Chapter Two (15) Fri, Mon & Tue 1.40, 5.20, 9.00; Sat & Sun 10.00, 1.40, 5.20, 9.00. IT: Chapter Two (15) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 12.40, 4.20, 8.00; Wed & Thu 1.10, 4.50, 6.30, 8.30. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (18) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 12.40, 4.10, 7.40; Thu 12.40, 4.10, 7.45. Polish: Polityka (15) Fri, Sat & Sun 9.15. The Informer (15) Fri 12.10, 10.45; Sat 10.45; Mon & Tue 12.10; Wed 11.00. The Lion King (PG) Fri, Mon & Tue 12.50, 3.40, 6.30; Sat & Sun 10.00, 12.50, 3.40, 6.30; Wed 12.40, 3.30, 6.20; Thu 12.00, 3.00, 6.00. Wolf (15) Fri 2.50, 5.00, 9.30; Sat 5.00, 9.30; Sun 5.00, 9.20; Mon & Tue 2.50, 5.00, 9.20; Wed 1.40, 5.30, 9.20; Thu 1.45, 9.20. Movies For Juniors: Aladdin (PG) Sat 10.00. Movies For Juniors: Horrible Histories: The Movie – Rotten Romans (PG) Sat & Sun 10.30. The Angry Birds Movie 2 (U) Sat & Sun 10.00, 12.30. Movies For Juniors: The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (U) Sat & Sun 10.10. Toy Story 4 (U) Sat & Sun 11.50, 2.20. UglyDolls (U) Sat & Sun 10.15. Movies For Juniors: Aladdin (PG) Sun 10.00. Rigoletto On The Lake (12A) Tue 7.00. 4DX 2D: Ad Astra (12A) Wed 12.30, 3.20, 6.10, 9.00. Ad Astra (12A) Wed & Thu 11.40, 2.30, 5.20, 8.10. 4DX 2D: Ad Astra (12A) Thu 12.30, 3.20; 6.10, 9.00. Mrs Lowry And Son (PG) Thu 10.50. Rambo: Last Blood (18) Thu 11.20, 2.10, 4.30, 6.50, 9.10.

The Hawth (01293 553636): (Next film September 30.)

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): IT: Chapter Two (15) Fri-Mon, Wed & Thu 2.25, 4.25, 7.50; Tue 2.50, 4.05, 7.45. Angel Has Fallen (15) Fri, Mon & Wed 1.45, 8.45; Sat 8.45; Sun 8.15; Tue 1.30; Thu 1.45. Downton Abbey (PG) Fri, Sat, Mon, Wed & Thu 2.00, 5.00, 6.00, 8.00; Sun 1.30, 4.30, 5.30, 8.00; Tue 2.00, 5.00, 8.00. The Lion King (PG) Sat & Sun 1.50. Kids Crew: The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (U) Sat 10.20. Kids Crew: The Queen’s Corgi (PG) Sat 10.20. Toy Story 4 (U) Sat & Sun 11.35. Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (PG) Sat 12.10; Sun 11.30. Rigoletto On The Lake (12A) Tue 7.45. Rambo: Last Blood (18) Thu 8.40.

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): Please phone for details of film on September 19.

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Mrs Lowry And Son (PG) Fri & Mon 10.45, 1.45; Sat 11.15, 2.45; Sun 1.45, 7.45; Tue 11.15; Wed 10.45, 7.45; Thu 1.45, 4.45. Downton Abbey (PG) Fri, Mon, Wed & Thu 11.15, 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Sat & Sun 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Tue 2.15, 5.15, 8.15. A Star Is Born (15) Fri 4.45, 7.45; Sat 1.45, 7.45; Sun 4.45. Blue Oasis Film Club Screening: Downton Abbey (PG) Sat 11.00. Box Office Babies Screening: Downton Abbey (PG) Tue 10.30. Ad Astra (12A) Wed 1.45, 4.45; Thu 10.45, 7.45.

Everyman (0872 436 9060): IT: Chapter Two (15) Fri 12.50, 7.45; Sat 12.30, 9.15; Sun 1.45, 7.00; Mon 1.00, 8.30; Tue 4.20. Downton Abbey (PG) Fri 11.30, 4.40, 5.15, 6.00, 9.00; Sat 12.00, 2.00, 3.00, 8.00, 8.45; Sun 10.15, 10.50, 12.30, 3.45, 8.15, 8.45; Mon 10.00, 10.30, 12.45, 4.00, 5.00, 7.15; Tue 10.15, 2.00, 4.00, 7.00, 8.30; Wed 5.00; Thu 10.30, 8.30; Silver Screen: Tue 1.15; Baby Club: Wed 10.00. Mrs Lowry And Son (PG) Fri 10.25; Mon 10.15; Tue 10.00. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (18) Fri 2.30; Sat 4.20; Sun 5.20; Mon 4.45; Tue 12.30. Downton Abbey + Short: Missing A Note (PG) Fri 10.15, 1.45, 8.15; Sat 10.30, 5.15; Sun 1.15, 4.45; Mon 1.30, 8.00; Tue 10.45, 5.00; Wed 1.30, 8.15; Thu 1.40, 5.00. You’re Invited To Downton Abbey (PG) Sat 6.00. The Lion King (PG) Sat & Sun 9.45. Members’ Preview: The Goldfinch (15) Tue 8.00.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) Tue 8.00.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Downton Abbey (PG) Fri 11.25, 2.10, 5.00, 8.15; Sat & Sun 11.00, 1.55, 4.50, 8.15; Mon 1.55, 4.50, 8.15; Tue 11.40, 2.30, 5.25, 8.15; Wed & Thu 12.00, 2.50, 5.40, 8.30. Horrible Histories: The Movie – Rotten Romans (PG) Sat & Sun 10.00. IT: Chapter Two (15) Fri 4.40, 7.50; Sat & Sun 1.00, 4.40, 7.45; Mon 4.40, 7.45; Tue, Wed & Thu 4.00, 7.40. Parent & Baby Screening: Downton Abbey (PG) Mon 11.15.

Connaught (01903 206206): Downton Abbey (PG) Fri, Sun, Mon, Wed & Thu 12.15, 3.00, 5.40, 8.20; Sat 12.30, 3.10, 5.50, 8.30; Tue 2.20, 5.10, 8.30; Dementia Friendly: Tue 11.40. Saturday Morning Pictures: Toy Story 4 (U) Sat 10.15. Silver Screen: Sometimes Always Never (12A) Mon 11.00. The Game Changers (15) Mon 6.00. Rigoletto By The Lake (12A) Tue 8.00.