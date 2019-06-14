West Sussex County Times listings, Friday to Thursday, June 14-20

Concerts, stage shows, films, exhibitions, walks and stand-up comedy gigs

FRIDAY, JUNE 14

COMMUNITY

TEA DANCE: 1.30pm-3.45pm, £5 per person including tea or coffee. Southwater Leisure Centre, Pevensey Road, Southwater (off Cedar Drive). To find out more call 01403 733208 or Colin and Margaret on 01403 734409.

CONCERTS

Beyond The Barricade – 20th Anniversary Tour: 7.30pm, £23.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. The UK’s longest running Musical Theatre Concert Tour features past principal performers from Les Miserables.

GIGS

Open Mic: Warnham Comrades Club, 8.30pm-11pm.

Saints of Sin (plus support from Number 38): The REC Rooms, Horsham, 7.30pm-11pm.

Alex Mead: The Olive Branch, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

Overdrive: The Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 9pm-11pm.

Pocket-Rockit: The Anchor Inn, Storrington, 9pm-11pm.

WALKS

WALK: Meet 11am in the car park above Barns Green Village Hall RH13 0PT, 2 mile HDC Health walk, firm underfoot, can be muddy. One gentle incline, some views. Well behaved dogs welcome. 60 mins. Chatter 07720 714306

SATURDAY, JUNE 15

GIGS

An Evening of Marvin Gaye: 7.30pm, £23.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

Corduroy: The REC Rooms, Horsham, 7.30pm-11pm.

Horsham Rocks Presents: Snakes & Ladders, Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 2pm-4pm.

Stone Cold Sober: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm-11pm.

The Beat Merchants: The Bedford, Horsham, 8.30pm-11pm.

WALKS

WALK: Meet 2pm at Kithurst Hill car park (TQ070124), off the Storrington to Amberley Road (B2139) at the very top of the hill. Enjoy the beauty of the South Downs on this relaxed 3 mile HDC walk. Level with no steep hills. Dogs welcome. Refreshments provided. 1 hr 30 mins. Mick 01903 745971

SUNDAY, JUNE 16

GIGS

Choro Bandido: Queen’s Head, Barns Green, Horsham, 4pm-7pm.

Horsham Folk Club: Normandy Centre, Horsham, 7.45pm-10pm.

Riverboat Shuffle: The Hornbrook Inn, Horsham, 8pm.

The Hangover Sessions: The Gibbons Hyldon Experience, The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 3pm-6pm.

WALKS

Meet 2.30pm outside the Museum in the Causeway. Guided 2 mile historical walk around Horsham. Supported by The Horsham Society. 90 mins. Jill 07780 701184

MONDAY, JUNE 17

FILM

Horsham Film Society – The Best of World Cinema: The Capitol, Horsham, 8pm. Le sens de la fête, France 2017, Comedy, 117 mins, Cert 12A. In French with English subtitles. The dynamic duo behind the 2011 smash Intouchables – Éric Toledano and Olivier Nakache – reunite for this new comedy in which a wedding threatens to erupt into an utter nightmare for the party’s cantankerous planner. Guest membership available (tickets £5 on the door). Visit horshamfilmsociety.wix.com/horshamfilmsociety.

GIGS

Warnham Jazz Club: Warnham Comrades Club, 8pm.

WALKS

Meet 10am at West Sussex County Council car park adjacent to the Downs Link, West Grinstead, RH13 8LY (TQ183225). 3 or 5 mile HDC walk along the Downs Link and through meadows. Can be muddy. Some stiles. No dogs. 2.5 hrs. Jill 07780 701184 or Jean 07734 323321

TUESDAY, JUNE 18

COMMUNITY

Horsham Holistic Health: Mind, Body and Spirit group. Talk – Remembering Your Role On Earth with Candace Caddick, 7.30pm, Friends Meeting House, Worthing Road, Horsham, RH12 1SL. Cost £7. Contact Tina on tina@rainbowoasis.co.uk or 07857 545 678.

GIGS

Open Mic: The Bull Inn, Henfield, 8pm-11pm.

Open Mic: The Jolly Tanners, Haywards Heath, 8pm-11pm.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19

COMMUNITY

SOUTHWATER HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: Rose and Sweet Pea. Also features Seasonal Vegetables. These shows are open – no need to be members to enter. 7.30pm, The Village Hall, Church Lane, Southwater. Membership £7.50 (£12 family). Call 01403 730897 or join at the door. southwaterhs@yahoo.co.uk.

STAGE

Tanbridge House School presents Sweeney Todd: Until Friday, June 21, 7pm, £16, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. Sondheim’s dark masterpiece about obsession and revenge.

WALKS

Meet 10am Henfield Library, High Street, Henfield, BN5 9HN. 2 - 3 mile HDC Health walk around the twittens, ginnells and snickets of Henfield. May be extended if walkers wish. No dogs. 1 hr. Anne 01273 493671

CINEMA

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Late Night (15) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Wed 2.45, 5.45, 8.15; Tue 5.45, 8.15; Thu 5.45. Men In Black: International (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Wed 2.15, 5.15, 7.55; Tue 5.15, 7.55; Thu 1.45, 4.35. Family Film Fun Screening: Incredibles 2 (PG) Sat 10.30. Box Office Babies Screening: Men In Black: International (12A) Tue 10.30. The Merry Wives Of Windsor Live From Shakespeare’s Globe (12A) Thu 7.20.

Everyman (0872 436 9060): English National Opera 2015: Pirates Of Penzance (PG) Tue 7.00. Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) Wed 7.15. The Merry Wives Of Windsor Live From The Globe (12A) Thu 7.00.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): (Next film June 27.)