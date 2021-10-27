The Gruffalo visited Wakehurst this half term

The event, at Kew’s Sussex wild botanic garden, is running until Sunday.

Adventurous visitors can encounter much-loved characters from author Julia Donaldson and illustrator Axel Scheffler’s books, including Fox, Owl, Snake, the Gruffalo, the Gruffalo’s Child and, of course, the Big Bad Mouse.

The trail takes visitors on a journey through Wakehurst’s Bethlehem Woods and a Tree Trunk Trek.

Visitors enjoy the Gruffalo's Child trail, a half-term adventure at Kew Gardens and Wakehurst.

Sandra Botterell, director of marketing and commercial enterprise at Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew said: “After the success of last year’s event, we are delighted to be welcoming the Gruffalo’s Child to Kew this autumn, allowing intrepid visitors to immerse themselves in the magic of Donaldson and Scheffler’s beloved imaginative world.

“This new adventure for 2021 promises to be one for all of the family to enjoy, particularly against the stunning botanical backdrops of both Kew and Wakehurst in the autumn.”

Daryl Shute, brand director at Magic Light Pictures, said: “It is so wonderful to enter a second year of this partnership with Kew. Their sites and ethos make the perfect home for The Gruffalo’s Child – a young, curious character who is discovering her environment, adventuring bravely and engaging with nature.

“Following the success of the Gruffalo Adventures they hosted last year, we know it will be a great activity.”

Visitors enjoy the Gruffalo's Child trail, a half-term adventure at Kew Gardens and Wakehurst.

Other activities on offer at Wakehurst this half-term have included ‘Make a Stick Buddy’, as well as a Creative Cookery Camp where visitors will explore further into the woodland before returning to base camp for cave building, hands-on nature art and outdoor cooking over a campfire.

With half-term coming to an end shortly, Wakehurst begins to prepare for the festivities with the Glow Wild 2021 event and Christmas workshops.

For more information, visit www.kew.org/wakehurst/whats-on.

Visitors enjoy the Gruffalo's Child trail, a half-term adventure at Kew Gardens and Wakehurst.

Visitors enjoy the Gruffalo's Child trail, a half-term adventure at Kew Gardens and Wakehurst.