Storrington volunteering fair returns for another year

Inspiration Eco Station at Storrington volunteering event

Run by the Community Partnership in Storrington, the event will showcase a wide range of volunteering opportunities in an attempt to encourage more people to volunteer and the benefits it can bring.

The fair will be held at Chanctonbury Leisure Centre on Saturday, October 9,

Many local voluntary groups are struggling to find new recruits to maintain and run their activities and this has only increased since the pandemic.

Admission to the event is free and will run from 10am-2pm. Refreshments will also be available at the on-site cafe.

Louise Hayton, trustee of the Community Partnership, said: “Friendships, social activities, exercise and the satisfaction of helping others can all be found in joining a local voluntary group.”

So far, the fair has got 16 confirmed exhibitors, one of them being Sussex Green Living which has said it is bringing its Inspiration Eco Station, a 1974 retrofitted electric milk float with displays and games.

Sussex Green Living will be teaching visitors about the TerraCycle scheme and council recycling, as well as inspiring ideas to reduce carbon footprints. To find out more, visit www.sussexgreenliving.co.uk/bright-new-future-roadshow

The Sussex Clubs for Young People said: “We strive to see every young person in Sussex involved in, enjoying and achieving within the world around them.

“We believe this is achieved by a resilient and community owned offer of clubs, activities, and opportunities for young people, where everyone can be involved and find the right place for them.

“At the heart of how we work is building strong relationships with local communities to empower them through training and support and to work with young people to take ownership for the offer of young people’s activities in their communities.”

Visitors are encouraged to discuss and connect with each others about what they have learned and give feedback to help the Community Partnership improve the event in the future.

Storrington has many opportunities to offer its residents of all ages, and so the Community Partnership encouraged people to attend its volunteering fair.

To find out more, visit www.storrington.org for more information for every aspect of its community.