On show yesterday evening were classic British, European and American cars, many just returning from the Goodwood Revival. The SADCASE Monthly Meet was captured in pictures by Joe Huls from J.Huls www.jhulsphotography.com. More than 100 cars of all types were on show with friendly owners available for any questions or enquiries from members and the general public.

Robert and Jessica Carter, from the organising committee, explained the club, a finalist for Practical Classics Best Club 2019, is based on the love of cars and motorcycles, and is not restricted to any make or model. There are now well over 1,500 members and increasing every month.

The club holds an annual car show in Storrington, which raised £1,500 for The Mary How Trust in August, and bi-monthly meetings, usually at The Fountain Inn in Ashurst on the second Wednesday of the month and The Amberley Museum on the fourth Wednesday but for winter, the club is pleased to be visiting the World’s End on this later date, with the next meet-up there on October 27 at 6pm.

1. The SADCASE Monthly Meet at The World's End public house in Patching, the Storrington and District Classic and SportsCar Enthusiasts' new venue for winter gatherings on the fourth Wednesday of the month. Pictures: Joe Huls Photo Sales

