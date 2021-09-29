Antiques expert Christina Trevanion

Christina Trevanion will be at Durrants retirement village in Faygate on Thursday, October 7 to give free antique valuations for residents and the general public.

Christina is known for her appearances on the BBC antiques programmes Bargain Hunt, Flog It!, Antiques Road Trip and Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is.

Doors will open at 9am, with the event beginning at 10am with a talk about Christina’s experience of working with antiques and filming the BBC programmes.

There will be two sessions of valuations, at 10am and 12pm. Valuations will be limited to one item per person.

Guests are invited to enjoy complimentary refreshments and to take the opportunity to socialise with other guests and residents, whilst sharing stories of the items they bring along.

Her visit is part of a series of events called The Grand Antiques Tour, organised by Inspired Villages, the living operator behind Durrants.

Christina said: “I’m really looking forward to valuing some interesting items at Durrants, last time I visited there were some incredible finds.

“The community has grown so much over the last few years so I’m excited to see what other delights people bring along this time.

“Sometimes the most unassuming things can be worth something and it’s wonderful to see the surprise on people’s faces!

“If you’ve ever wondered how much that painting you inherited is worth or are intrigued to find out more about that little ornament you’ve had for longer than you can remember then come along, I can’t wait to see you.”

Many of us are owners of intriguing antiques and curious hand-me-downs or have collected quirky finds over the years.