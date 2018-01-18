Worthing date for comedian Reginald D Hunter’s UK tour

Due to popular demand, Reginald D Hunter has extended his critically acclaimed UK Tour of Some People Vs Reginald D. Hunter, which comes to Worthing’s Connaught Theatre on Saturday March 3.

In the years that he has been living and performing in the UK, Reginald’s searingly honest material has garnered him a popular fan base that spans the generations.

In the past 12 months he has appeared in a critically acclaimed tour of Ireland as well as performing across Europe.

His appearances on television have included 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown and the hugely popular three-part BBC2 series Reginald D Hunter’s Songs Of The South which documented Reginald’s epic road trip from North Carolina to New Orleans through 150 years of American popular song.

Reginald has been in the UK for just under two decades and in that time he has become one of the UK Comedy industry’s best-known performers for his distinctive take on subjects including race and sexuality.

His work can be brutally honest and is often considered to be controversial but it is always meticulously thought out and he has never been afraid to face challenging issues head on, even when the focus is on his own principles or beliefs.

His highly popular debut DVD – Reginald D Hunter Live – was one of the top sellers in the DVD comedy charts as was his follow up DVD – Reginald D Hunter: In The Midst of Crackers.

