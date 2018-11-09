Ten Things to see in West Sussex, Friday to Thursday, November 9-15

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Cinderella in Hollywood.

Friday and Saturday, November 9-10, £23-£25, 7.30pm (Saturday matinee 2.30pm), The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636. Set in the glamorous era of 1950s Hollywood movies, this lavish production draws its inspiration from the film star Grace Kelly who met Prince Rainier of Monaco at a press party and later married him. Cinderella is a seamstress on a film set and the Fairy Godmother is her late mother – a former movie star of the 1930s. Her wicked sisters are Hollywood starlets competing with each other for starring film roles. The Prince meets Cinderella at the press party but at midnight she flees from the scene leaving a sparkly silver pointe-shoe as the only clue to her identity.

2. Creeds Cross – FiddleAnjo.

Saturday, November 10, £20.50, 7.30pm, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000, www.chequermead.org.uk. For one night only, the astonishing Creeds Cross return to East Grinstead with their barnstorming new show, FiddleAnjo. Performing all their popular Celtic hits, these energetic artists combine both traditional and modern instruments. The event organisers promise a truly toe-tapping evening from some of the world’s finest musicians.

3. Follies. Presented by HAODS. Until November 10, 7.30pm (Sat 2pm and 7pm), £17-.50-£19.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. A spokesperson said: “New York 1971. Famous theatre director Dimitri Weismann invites you to the hottest party in town. The venue: his once great Weismann Theatre. In the morning it will be gone forever – so join the fabulous Follies girls as they get together for one last time to have a few drinks, sing a few songs, tell a few tales and of course, re-unite with lost loves. Meet movie actress Carlotta Campion, Broadway baby Hattie Walker, hoofer Stella Deems, dancers Emily and Teddy Whitman, Opera Star Heidi Schiller and Parisian femme fatale Solange LaFitte…all shadowed by the ghosts of their younger selves.”

4. Fame The Musical.

Until Saturday, November 10, 7.45pm (2.30pm matinees on Thursday and Saturday), Theatre Royal Brighton, www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton. Based on the 1980 phenomenal pop culture film, Fame The Musical is the international smash hit sensation following the lives of students at New York’s High School For The Performing Arts as they navigate their way through highs and lows, romances and heartbreaks.

5. Strings and Things.

Sunday, November 11. Free, noon, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. An afternoon of live music with local performers playing everything from folk to blues, jazz and everything in between. Acts include Us Two, John McDevitt, Dave Piper and many more.

6. Les Misérables.

November 13-17, 7pm (Saturday matinee 2pm), £16-£19, The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220. Ariel Company Theatre’s production of Les Misérables comes to The Capitol. The production will be the fourth outing for the company and is directed by Neil Hopson. Les Misérables is the world’s longest running musical – a true modern classic based on Victor Hugo’s novel, which includes many big ensemble numbers such as ‘At The End of the Day’, ‘One Day More’ and ‘Master of the House’.

7. Cilla – The Musical.

Tuesday to Saturday, November 13-17, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. Cilla – The Musical brings back to the stage one of the great figures of the 1960s, the late, lamented Cilla Black. Based on the critically acclaimed ITV mini-series charting Cilla’s early life, it offers the tale of an ordinary teenage girl from Liverpool, Priscilla White, and her rocky, yet remarkable, rise to fame. Following weeks of open auditions at venues up and down the country, executive producer and Cilla’s son, Robert Willis, found the star he wanted in Kara Lily Hayworth. Part of the attraction is that at the heart of the show is a beautiful love story, Kara says, the tale of Cilla and her then boyfriend Bobby: “We join Cilla in this show just as she was starting out on her career, playing the pubs and clubs around Merseyside with The Beatles. She is very confident. She knows what she wants and puts herself out there.”

8. Monsters.

Tuesday, November 13, The Hawth studio, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. Pitchy Breath Theatre Company is celebrating 200 years

of Franken-stein with a bold, modern reinvention of the classic tale. A spokesperson said: “On the night of his wedding, ground-breaking surgeon Victor Frankenstein’s life is changed forever when his past comes back to haunt him. As he battles to justify the decisions made as a young man, he is thrust into the spotlight as his latest medical marvel wreaks a trail of catastrophe and destruction. In a time where identity and acceptance clashes with egotism and corrupt power, Shelley’s classic novel provides ripe material for modernisation. Pitchy Breath will transport audiences to an alternative time in which Frankenstein discovered and performed the world’s first organ transplant before going on to discover the elusive spark of life.” Find out more at www.pitchybreath.co.uk.

9. Vienna Festival Ballet presents Coppelia. Thursday, November 15, 7.30pm, £15-£19.50, Clair Hall, Haywards Heath, 01444 455440. A lively production, infused with old world charm, Coppélia tells the captivating story of an eccentric toymaker and his beloved doll. VFB’s production of Coppélia embellishes the original ETA. Hoffmann tale with fabulous dancing and beautiful storytelling.

10. Rock and Roll Revolution.

The Bluejays. November 15, £21, 7.30pm, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000. This show features more than 40 of the biggest hits of the 1950s by artists like Elvis, Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry, Eddie Cochran and the Everley Brothers. Lead guitarist Ollie says: “At the time, the rock ’n’ roll of the 1950s was considered by some to be ‘the devil’s music’ and a teenage fad. Rock and Roll Revolution shows how far from the truth that is.”