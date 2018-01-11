Ten things to see in Sussex, January 12-18

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Strangers on a Train.

Until January 13, £13.50-£47, various times, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. Coronation Street’s Christopher Harper plays Charles Bruno in Patricia Highsmith’s Strangers on a Train. Charles is a manipulative playboy who has a chance encounter with troubled stranger Guy Haines (Jack Ashton) in the dining carriage of a train crossing America. Guy is a successful businessman with a nagging doubt about the fidelity of his wife. Charles is a cold, calculating chancer with a dark secret. Between them, a casual conversation develops into a daring and dangerous plan.

2. The Play That Goes Wrong.

January 10-14, tickets from £15, Chichester Festival Theatre, www.cft.org.uk, 01243 781312. Fawlty Towers meets Noises Off in this multi award-winning comedy, which is now playing on Broadway and enjoying its fourth year in the West End. The Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society are putting on a 1920s murder mystery, but everything that can go wrong...does!

3. The Magic Flute.

Saturday, January 13, 7.30pm. The Magic Flute comes to life at The Hawth, Crawley. A spokesperson said: “Join Tamino as he is invited behind the velvet rope at London’s most exclusive club. He doesn’t have time to stop for beggars, paparazzi or even his girlfriend Pamina. Going to bed after a blazing row later that night, this ordinary couple relive the events and encounters of the evening in dreams made extraordinary by the lateness of the hour, their befuddled senses and a touch of magic. Olivier Award-winning Opera Up Close perform bold, popular and critically-acclaimed chamber re-imaginings of classic operas. This production will re-invent The Magic Flute in fabulous new robes for the era of Trump and recessions, casting rays of light and love into the darkness.” Tickets priced £25 are available on 01293 553636 and www.hawth.co.uk.

4. The Billy Joel Songbook.

Saturday, January 13. Tickets from £20, Minerva Theatre, Chichester, www.cft.org.uk, 01243 781312. Singer-songwriter and pianist Elio Pace and his band will be performing The Billy Joel Songbook. In 2013 and 2014, Elio was invited by Billy Joel’s original touring band to fill Billy’s shoes, starring in five reunion concerts in the USA. This inspired Elio to fulfil a lifetime ambition of creating a theatre show that presented the wonderful songbook of the six-time Grammy award winner. The concert features the massive hits ‘Uptown Girl’, ‘Just The Way You Are’ and ‘My Life’, as well as fan favourites like ‘Piano Man’.

5. Rapunzel.

COS Musical Theatre present Rapunzel at The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, on January 13, 14, 20 and 21. Saturday shows start at 2pm and 7pm. Sunday shows are at 2pm only. Some 20 years ago, the infant princess Rapunzel was kidnapped. Now, only two people in the world know where she is – the witch Gothel and her brother Lord Darkstrom, royal advisor to the King. But recently, prince Rowan has heard singing that no-one else can hear, which leads him, his best friend Daniel and Daniel’s mother Natty to a tower in the forest and an imprisoned girl with very long hair. Tickets cost £15. Kids can get in for £12 and family tickets (two adults, two children) cost £48.

6. Jazz Lunch With Derek Nash.

Jan 14, 12pm-2.30pm, £21.95, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. Derek Nash (top circular picture) is the alto sax soloist with Jools Holland’s R&B Orchestra, the leader of Sax Appeal and a member Ronnie Scott’s Blues Explosion. He will be accompanied by the virtuoso Australian guitarist Dave Colton. Audience members can enjoy fantastic music alongside a traditional roast with a choice of meats followed by a dessert. Fish and vegetarian options available. Advance booking.

7. The Simon and Garfunkel Story.

January 15, £23-£26, 7.45pm, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. Featuring a full cast of West End actor-musicians, The Simon and Garfunkel Story takes music lovers back to the 1960s. It tells the story of both Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel from their humble beginnings as rock ’n’ roll duo Tom and Jerry, right through their massive success, dramatic break-up and 1981 reformation concert.

8. Omid Djalili: Schmuck For A Night.

Jan 15 and 20, Chichester Festival Theatre. Visit www.cft.org.uk. Following his performance in Fiddler on the Roof, award-winning comedian and actor Omid Djalili (bottom circular picture) returns with his legendary stand-up on a nationwide tour. Intelligent, provocative and entertaining, Omid is known for his energetic and captivating comedy. His credits range from Hollywood to television and the West End stage. Earning praise across the world for his theatrical talents, Omid recently starred in Dickensian (BBC1), Lucky Man (Sky1) and Going Forward (BBC4) with Jo Brand. Visit www.omidnoagenda.com to find out more.

9. Julie Fowlis.

Ropetackle, Shoreham, Thursday, January 18, 8pm. Julie Fowlis is a multi-award winning Gaelic singer who is influenced by her early upbringing in the Outer Hebridean island of North Uist. With a career spanning ten years and four studio albums, Julie has until now sung primarily in Scottish Gaelic. Her forthcoming album, ‘Alterum’, marks a change. Julie not only sings in English for the first time, but also offers a beautiful Galician song ‘Camariñas’, the result of a minority-language collaborative project. Visit ropetacklecentre.co.uk or call 01273 464440 for tickets.

10. Indigofest 2018.

The Capitol, Horsham, Jan 19, 7.30pm. Comedian Tim Vine is hosting the successful music showcase once again and this year’s line-up will include Beverley Skeete, lead vocalist for Bill Wyman’s Rhythm Kings. The showcase will also champion Sussex music talent, including Willie Austen. Other acts include Alexis, NooN, Nova13, Reverb, Hurstpierpoint College Choir and an excellent house band featuring former members of Ultravox. Tickets cost £17.50. Call 01403 750220.

