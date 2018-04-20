Ten things to see in Sussex, April 20-26

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. The Hollies.

Friday, April 20, 7.30pm, £32, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. The Hollies, one of Britain’s best-loved bands, are coming to Crawley this Friday. Spokeswoman Lorraine McGregor said: “Their soaring, distinctive harmonies, brilliantly-crafted songs and cultivated musicianship, coupled with their extensive back catalogue of albums and singles, has ensured the longevity of one of the greatest pop groups to emerge from the early 1960s rock revolution when British music first began to shake the world.” Their hits include ‘Long Cool Woman (In A Black Dress)’, ‘The Air That I Breathe’, ‘Bus Stop’, ‘I’m Alive’ and ‘Carrie Anne’.

2. Voodoo Room.

Friday, April 20, £13-£15, 7.45pm, The Hawth studio, Crawley, 01293 553636. Voodoo Room deliver a full-on show that features all of your favourite Hendrix and Cream tunes performed with energy and virtuosity. This is not a wig-wearing, dress-up, pantomime-style tribute band – just a group of musicians who perform great music. Virtuoso guitarist Peter Orr has been thrilling audiences throughout the UK and Europe for nearly three decades, mashing up classic riff-based rock anthems with the energy and style evocative of their time.

3. Burgess Hill Choral Society.

Spring concert, Saturday, April 21, 7.30pm, £13 (£3 for under 18s), St Andrew’s Church, corner of Cants Lane and Junction Road, Burgess Hill. The choral society is performing Mendelssohn’s great oratorio Elijah. Spokeswoman and alto Frances Eales said: “It’s like one of those Hollywood biblical epics in glorious technicolor, with a bona fide prophet, a curse on the land, a battle between Jehovah and the local god Baal, an angry Queen, fire, famine and floods, with Elijah at the centre of everything. Written when Mendelssohn was at the height of his powers, Elijah was an immediate hit with contemporary audiences. Among its admirers were Queen Victoria and Prince Albert who knew the composer personally. It’s a huge sing, with rousing choruses, punctuated by the most beautiful quieter pieces such as ‘Lift Thine Eyes’, which many people will know. We’re all thoroughly enjoying singing it. The choir will be led by Michael Stefan Wood and accompanied by professional soloists and a full concert orchestra.” Tickets are available from members of BHCS, Burgess Hill Town Council’s Help Point (96 Church Walk), on the door, or on 07522 493966. Visit www.burgesshillchoralsociety.org.uk.

4. HAODS presents Into The Woods.

Until April 21, £17.50-£19.50, 7.30pm (Saturday 2pm and 7pm), The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220. Once upon a time, in a faraway kingdom there lived a host of fairy tale characters in a land where stories collide and we find out what happens after ‘happily ever after’. This musical by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine features enchanting songs and a story that’s packed with adventure. The journey begins as a childless baker and his wife set out to undo a spell put on them by the witch next door. To lift her curse and have the child they so long for, they must bring her four things: a cow as white as milk, a cape as red as blood, hair as yellow as corn and a slipper as pure as gold. Along the way their story becomes tangled with other classic storybook characters, each on their own mission. Visit www.haods.co.uk

5. Present Laughter.

April 20 to May 12, Chichester Festival Theatre, 01243 781312, www.cft.org.uk. Actor Garry Essendine is at the height of his fame and he’s about to take his latest theatrical hit overseas. But he’s also in the middle of a mid-life crisis. This sparkling comedy about sex, fame and a man wrestling with his own self-image is widely regarded as Noël Coward’s most autobiographical play. Actor, comedian and presenter Rufus Hound plays Garry, returning to Chichester following Neville’s Island in 2013.

6. Birdsong.

Top circular picture. Monday to Saturday, April 23-28, 7.30pm (Wednesday and Saturday matinees 2.30pm), £17-£26.50, The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220. This acclaimed stage show by Rachel Wagstaff is adapted from the world famous novel by Sebastian Faulks. It tells a captivating story of love and courage, before and during the First World War.

7. Jive Talkin’ perform the Bee Gees in concert.

Monday, April 23, 7.30pm, £22.50 (discounts £18.50), The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636. This is one of the very best Bee Gees tribute bands around. They have an all new stage show with a full band, including a string section. The three leading men – Gary, Darren and Jack Simmons – are all members of the same family, resulting in an unrivalled harmony blend and intimate and witty banter with the audience. Their show offers over two hours of the Bee Gees’ greatest hits. Prepare to be amazed as the timeless repertoire of the Bee Gees is brought to life.

8. Gomez.

Tuesday, April 24, 7pm, £29.50, Brighton Dome, Church Street, 01273 709709, brightondome.org. Indie rock band Gomez (bottom circular picture) return to Brighton Dome to perform their classic 1998 album Bring It On in full to celebrate its 20th anniversary. Visit www.gomeztheband.com.

9. Christian Garrick and The Budapest Cafe Orchestra.

Wednesday, April 25, £12-£15, 7.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Led by jazz violin superstar Christian Garrick, the Budapest Café Orchestra play folk and gypsy flavoured music from across the Balkans and Russia, offering mournful Klezmer melodies, raucous Romanian Doinas and Hungarian Czadas.

10. The Bootleg Beatles.

Wednesday, April 25, £29.50-£31, 7.30pm, Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing, 01903 206206. Formed from the original cast of the West End hit Beatlemania, The Bootleg Beatles have become an institution in their own right with their note-perfect recreation of hits from every era of the world’s most famous songbook. Every tiny detail is meticulously covered, from costumes to authentic period instruments. Find out more at www.bootlegbeatles.com.

