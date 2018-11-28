Tabby McTat comes to life on stage in Worthing.

From the author of The Gruffalo comes the heart-warming children’s book Tabby McTat brought to life on stage in Worthing.

Freckle Productions offer a world premiere stage adaptation of Tabby McTat, based on the book by Julia Donaldson with illustrations by Axel Scheffler, playing at Worthing’s Connaught Theatre on Saturday, December 1 and Sunday, December 2.

Tabby McTat is a busker’s cat with the loudest of meows. He sings all day long with his best friend Fred, until one day they get separated. Tabby finds shelter and a new life with all the home comforts a cat could dream of, but he soon misses his old friend. Will they ever find each other?

Brought to life on stage with original songs and inventive puppetry, Tabby McTat is a story of friendship and loyalty, the company promise.

Tabby McTat is Freckle Productions’ latest adaptation of a book by Julia Donaldson, following their productions of Stick Man and Tiddler and Other Terrific Tales. Best known for her popular rhyming stories for children, especially those illustrated by Axel Scheffler, Julia is the multi award-winning author of some of the world’s best-loved children’s books, most notably the modern classic The Gruffalo which has sold more than 13 million copies worldwide.

Julia said: “I have a very soft spot for Tabby McTat, perhaps because I used to be a busker myself, and also because I am a great cat-lover. So I’m absolutely delighted that Freckle Productions are going to be dramatizing my story and I can’t wait to see it.”

Jen Sutherland, of Freckle Productions, said: “Tabby McTat is a fabulous book and we are thrilled to be working with Alan Lane and Tristan Parkes, two genuine visionaries, who are bringing something very special to theatre for young people and their families.”

Tabby McTat is directed by Alan and designed by Heledd Rees, with music and musical direction by Tristan Parkes.

Alan said: “Of all of Julia’s much-loved stories, perhaps Tabby is the one best suited to delight a live audience – the story of a feline who loves to perform. We’re so excited to introduce a young audience to this singing cat in the furry flesh!”

Suitable for children and families of all ages.

Award-winning Sussex poet Robin Houghton to share her work in Chichester



The Magnard Ensemble perform in the Chichester Chamber Concerts series



Major new bursary for Chichester outsider artists charity in conjunction with The Arts Society South Downs



CBeebies presenter Rebecca Keatley is delighted to join the panto fun in Worthing!



The Little Unsaid head to Shoreham on back of compilation album









Find out the films coming up on the big screen at Worthing Theatres



Different line-up as Show of Hands play Portsmouth and Brighton gigs