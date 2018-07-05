Summer Saver special for latest Comedy Beats event in Crawley

Comedy Beats is back at The Grasshopper, Crawley, on Friday, July 6 (8pm), with a show that “promises to be not only of the highest quality but also the best value yet”.

Organiser Mark Coxon said: “Normally the advanced ticket price is £10 but we have decided to introduce a Summer Saver special where you can buy a ticket for this show for just £5.”

Mark continued: “The closing act is the unmissable Stephen K Amos, who was a bit of a mentor to me when I started out in stand-up. Since those days his career has gone from strength to strength. He is a highly interactive comedian and I know that someone, perhaps several people, in the audience will become an instrumental part of his set. With TV appearances on Live at the Apollo, Have I Got News For You, Mock the Week and The Royal Variety Performance he is certainly one of the better-known faces on the comedy scene and has even had his own series on BBC2, The Stephen K Amos Show.

“Opening the show is the brilliant Josh Howie, the son of PR guru Lynne Franks who was the inspiration for Jennifer Saunders’ character Eddie in Absolutely Fabulous. He has five children of his own and talks a lot on stage about his wife and family life. In 2016 he was commissioned by Radio 4 to write and star in the six -episode sitcom Losing It and is currently developing the second series.

“After the first interval it will be the turn of Simon Evans. He was the headline act for us at this venue on our opening night. That was getting on for a year and a half ago and we’ve got him to come back for another one. He is just coming to the end of a national tour of theatres around the UK.”

Tickets are available for the Summer Saver price of £5 in advance or £10 on the door (subject to availability). You can purchase them either directly from the venue or online by visiting www.comedybeats.com or call 01444 250407.

