Spooky farce at The Hawth in Noël Coward’s classic comedy

Changeling Theatre bring their summer tour of Noël Coward’s Blithe Spirit to the amphitheatre at The Hawth, Crawley, on Saturday, August 4 (7.30pm).

Celebrated novelist Charles Condomine has invited local medium and eccentric Madame Arcati to hold a séance at his house as research for his new book.

But Madame Arcati calls up the ghost of Charles’ first wife – the alluring Elvira – who delights in taunting her husband and mocking his marriage to his new wife Ruth.

Changeling’s creative director Rob Forknall said: “Every year we ask our audience to vote for their choice of plays for the following year.”

He continued: “We have wanted to stage Measure for Measure for a long time, and we can’t tell you how excited we are to be touring it in 2018. It’s a very funny Shakespeare, full of twists and turns.

“Noel Coward is also a Changeling favourite and a writer very close to my heart. Blithe Spirit is full of spooky farce and nonsense. It’s so much fun and will work really well in the open air. Audiences are going to love both plays!

“This year’s tour is making the most of our talented cast, bringing a new slant to the musical elements of the shows.

“Our Changeling ‘Rookie’ – an actor picked by the company straight from drama school – is Jake Setters from Rose Bruford College. Jake is in a two-piece hip-hop band Cabrakid who have released more than 60 tracks and featured on urban music station BBC Radio 1Xtra.”

Jake is playing characters in Measure for Measure and Blithe Spirit and is working with the composer and the rest of the cast to incorporate rap and dubstep into the performances.

Tickets for Blithe Spirit cost £22 (children £12, under 10s free). Call the box office on 01293 553636.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.