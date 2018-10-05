Ruby Wax will teach her Worthing audience How To Be Human

Ruby Wax hopes to teach us How To Be Human, with a little help from a monk and a neuroscientist at Worthing’s Pavilion Theatre. Following a sell-out UK and Ireland tour of her one-woman show Frazzled, the comedian, author and campaigner returns to the stage with a brand-new show.

Based on her latest bestselling book, How to be Human, the show – she claims – will answer every question you’ve ever had about evolution, thoughts, emotions, the body, addictions, relationships, sex, kids, the future and compassion, at the Pavilion Theatre on Monday, October 15 and Tuesday, October 16.

Ruby said: “We can’t stop the future from arriving, no matter what drugs we’re on. But even if nearly every part of us becomes robotic, mechanical fingers crossed, we’ll still have our minds. Hopefully we’ll use them for things like compassion, instead of just chasing what’s ‘better’ like a hamster on a wheel. If we can do that, we’re on the yellow brick road to happiness.”

Ruby takes to the stage with a little help from monk Gelong Thubten, who explains how the mind works, and neuroscientist Ash Ranpura who explains where everything that makes us ‘us’ can be found in the brain.

worthingtheatres.co.uk.

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/arts/karl-hagedorn-remembered-in-pallant-house-gallery-exhibition-chichester-1-8656598



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/paul-turner-and-clare-mccaldin-set-to-delight-funtington-music-group-in-chichester-1-8656596



https://www.chichester.co.uk/news/georgia-lewis-trio-line-up-at-chichester-folk-song-club-1-8656594





https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/oscar-winning-tale-still-alice-takes-to-the-stage-at-guildford-1-8656607



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/arts/pamela-kay-and-paul-robinson-are-exhibiting-in-chichester-1-8656603



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/music/concert-pianist-phillip-dyson-marks-landmark-birthday-with-west-sussex-date-1-8656601