Robot Wars champions ready for battle in Sussex

Robot Wars champions Apollo and Eruption are ready to battle live in Burgess Hill this month.

Featuring many of the stars of the hit BBC2 show, Robots Live! returns to the Triangle Leisure Centre on Saturday and Sunday, March 30-31, as part of its latest UK tour.

Robots Live!

Joining Apollo and Eruption will be Gabriel and Behemoth, as well as the show’s ‘house robots’. These machines will keep control of the 110kg heavyweights. Goliath weighs in at about 1,000kg and stands five feet tall. The robot is capable of rolling over a car with his powerful crushing arm and tracked drive.

Alongside him will be BattleAxe who weighs a mere 130kg and looks after the 13.6kg featherweight robots.

All of the action is housed safely in a purpose-built, 6,000kg arena, which features The Pit, a floor flipper and two giant hammers that can be controlled by audience members. The arena is also equipped with a 120kg ‘drum of destruction’.

Dave Young, captain of Team Apollo, said: “After winning the new series of Robot Wars, we can’t wait to get in the arena again and fight in front of a live audience. Not only does it give our the fans a chance to see the action up-close, it gives us another house robot to attack!”

Goliath

There will be three shows: 6pm on March 30, and 12pm and 3.30pm on March 31.

Tickets are £14 for children, £16 for adults and £50 for families (two adults, two kids). Buy them from www.robotslive.co.uk and in person from the Triangle Leisure Centre or call 0844 870 0000.

