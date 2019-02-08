Harting screening of Hugh Bonneville film Viceroy’s House

Viceroy’s House is a 2017 British-Indian historical drama directed by Gurinder Chadha and written by Paul Mayeda Berges, Moira Buffini and Chadha.

It is the next screening in the Harting Film Night series on Thursday, February 14 at 7 for 7.30pm.

Spokesman John Nash said: “The film is based on Freedom at Midnight by Larry Collins and Dominique Lapierre and The Shadow of the Great Game: The Untold Story of Partition by Narendra Singh Sarila.

“Lord Louis Mountbatten (Hugh Bonneville) arrives at Viceroy’s House in Delhi in 1947 with his strong-willed wife Edwina (Gillian Anderson). As the final Viceroy of India, he is in charge of overseeing the dissolution of the British Raj and the establishment of an independent Indian nation. Mountbatten attempts to mediate a disagreement between the two majndian political leaders, Nehru, who wants India to remain intact as one nation after independence and Muhammadi Jinnah, who wishes to establish the separate Muslim state of Pakistan.

“Meanwhile, in the staff quarters, a love story is born. Mountbatten’s newly-arrived valet Jeet (Manish Dayal) encounters the beautiful Alia (Huma Qureshi), with whom he has fallen in love. Alia continues to spurn Jeet because he is Hindu and she Muslim; she fears that she will disappoint her invalid father Ali (Om Puri).

“Pick up your tickets (£6) from the Harting Stores or, if that’s not convenient, you can pay at the door. As usual drinks will be available as will the interval ice creams. Please support this village event as profits benefit the running of the village hall. Contact hartingfilms@mail.com to be informed of future films.”

The village hall’s website is http://www.hartinghall.org.

