Gospel Street offers laughter, energy and insight at St Mary’s Church, Horsham

Riding Lights Theatre Company is asking an interesting question with its latest production.

“If Jesus turned up on your street, what would the story look like today?”

The company brings Gospel Street to St Mary’s Church, Horsham, on Saturday, September 29 (7.30pm), as part of its UK tour this autumn.

A spokesperson said: “Gospel Street is a powerful mix of theatre, comedy and spoken word – a breath-taking ride through all the important issues: life, death and miraculous street food.

“Good news with wisdom, laughter, energy and insight.

“It shows a new generation looking for answers – a rich young executive, an angry gang leader, religious fanatics streaming live, baristas, professors, YouTubers, activists, a surprising refugee and the pizza delivery bloke who bought some seriously expensive jewellery.

“Despite their differences and social divisions, everyone wants to meet one extraordinary person.”

Opening on September 27 in Royal Wootton Bassett, Gospel Street is touring the UK until November 24.

A full list of tour dates can be found at ridinglights.org/gospel.

Tickets for the production are available by calling 01904 613000, or people can buy them online at ridinglights.org/gospel. Check the website for ticket prices.

For more information contact Bethan Gibb on touring@rltc.org.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.