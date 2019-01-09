Four of the best family-friendly events in West Sussex

There’s a huge variety of family-friendly activities across West Sussex this winter. Here are four of the best...

Start the New Year in style at antiques collectors fair

The Ardingly International Antiques Collectors Fair returns to the South of England Showground on Tuesday and Wednesday, January 15-16.

There will be a variety of unique, handcrafted and stylish goods on offer with hundreds of indoor and outdoor stalls.

“You’ll be able to achieve a very stylish ‘New Year, New Look’ after just one trip to our fair”, said communications manager Grant Nicholas.

“With all kinds of items – traditional through to rustic, glamorous to retro – buyers will be able to create interior looks and outdoor settings that capture the imagination.”

The fair will open from 9am on the Tuesday at £20 per person (allowing admission on Wednesday also). Admission on Wednesday is from 8am at £5 per person.

Accompanied under-16s can get in for free and discounts are available on group bookings placed in advance with IACF’s Group Organiser. Call 01636 702326.

Visit www.iacf.co.uk to find out more.

Brave the high seas with the BBC Concert Orchestra

CBBC’s Naomi Wilkinson and the BBC Concert Orchestra are setting sail for musical adventure at Chichester Festival Theatre on Sunday, January 13 (4pm).

A spokesperson said: “You’ll hear magical music from far-flung places, learn the hornpipe, brave the stormy high seas, swim with fabulous fish at bottom of the ocean and battle bloodthirsty pirates! Why not dress up for the voyage? Naomi and the orchestra would love to see some sailors, pirates or sea creatures. The concert will include music from: Blue Planet, The Little Mermaid, Poldark, Benjamin Britten, Pirates of the Caribbean and West Side Story, conducted by Natalie Murray Beale.”

Tickets from £10. Visit www.cft.org.uk.

Noise Next Door offer a comedy for families

The Noise Next Door, one of the UK’s best improv comedy troupes, bring their brand new family show to Worthing next month.

The Noise Next Door At Sea! will be at the Connaught Studio on Saturday, February 9 (2pm, £8.50).

A spokesperson said: “Join our crazy crew for an adventure on the high seas as we need your help to chase down the fearsome Captain Bloodbeard.

The Noise Next Door will take your suggestions and transform them into jaw-dropping scenes and mind-blowing songs in the blink of an eye that are equal parts swash-buckling and side-splitting.”

Deception and danger in new Sherlock Holmes show

Blackeyed Theatre return to The Capitol, Horsham, with an exciting new adaptation of Sherlock Holmes – The Sign of Four on January 28 and 29.

Performances start at 7.30pm with a 2.30pm matinee on Tuesday.

A spokesperson said: “When Mary Morstan arrives at Baker Street to request help following the mysterious disappearance of her father, Sherlock Holmes and his companion Dr Watson are plunged into a murky world of deception and a complex plot involving murder, corruption and stolen jewels.”

Recommended for ages 11 and up. Tickets £16 on 01403 750220. School discounts are available.

