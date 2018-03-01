ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: Friday to Thursday, March 2-8

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex

FRIDAY, MARCH 2

COMEDY

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until March 4, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

LARRY DEAN: Fandan. £9.50, 7.45pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636.

EXHIBITION

GILLIAN TOFT: Free, Fri/Sat 10am-4pm until March 31, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Art exhibition by Gillian Toft, artist, illustrator and teacher.

GIGS

BAD BOY BOOGIE: £5, 8pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Support, Voodoo Lake.

BLUNTER BROTHERS: Horsham Sports Club, Cricketfield Road, doors 7pm-11pm. Tickets £10 from the club or online (small commission fee) at blunterbrothershsc3.eventbrite.co.uk.

CHARITY CONCERT: The Best of Times, 7.30pm, Adastra Hall, Hassocks. Two hours of variety entertainment. Admission £5 including refreshments. Programme of song, dance, fun and magic with local concert party Friends and Neighbours. Advance tickets and more info on 01273 845291. Sponsored by Burgess Hill District Lions. Donations to the Villa Adastra, Hassocks and to PSPA. Saturday matinee 2pm.

CAROUSEL VERTIGO: Supported by Quo-caine, 7pm, The Holbrook Club, North Heath Lane, Horsham. Tickets £12, 01403 751150.

RE-TAKE THAT: £15-£16, 7.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Wonderland Show.

THE SELECTER AND THE BEAT: £30, 7pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709.

T.REXTASY: Friday, March 2, 7.30pm, £22.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

STAGE

ARTHUR LAGER’S BIG NIGHT IN: £15, 7.30pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Featuring Steve Hewlett and host Rich T and The Hobnobs.

PETER SNOW AND ANN MACMILLAN: £16.50-£17.50, 7.30pm Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206. War Stories.

TJ HIGGS: £20, 8pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. Psychic medium.

SATURDAY, MARCH 3

COMEDY

JONATHAN PIE: £18.50-£23.50, 7.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Back to the Studio tour.

MARTIN HARLEY & DANIEL KIMBRO: £15-£17, 7.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. A Union Music Store Presentation.

REGINALD D HUNTER: £24.50, 8pm Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206. Some People Vs Reginald D Hunter.

COMMUNITY

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Balcombe and Wakehurst, 6.5 miles with Jill 01273 480167. Meet at large lay-by on eastern side of B2036 road, north of Balcombe, 10.30am.

TABLE TOP SALE: 2pm-4pm Landport Community Hub, Landport Road, Lewes.

WALK: Meet 2pm, Kithurst Hill car park off the Storrington to Amberley Road (B2139). 2½ mile HDC walk to Chantry Post. Superb views over Storrington, Sullington and towards the sea. Dogs welcome. 1½ hours. Mick Denness 01903 745971.

CONCERTS

MUSICIANS OF ALL SAINTS: £9-£12, 7.45pm All Saints Centre, Friars Walk, Lewes (01273) 486391. Pre-concert talk by Peter Copley, 7.10pm.

GIGS

ASYLUM AFFAIR: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm.

HORSHAM ROCKS PRESENTS: Hotpot, Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 1pm.

HOWLIN’ BLUES: Free, 10am-noon at the regular coffee morning, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926.

LET THE MUSIC PLAY: £20, 7.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. A celebration of Barry White.

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: £3, 8pm Elephant and Castle, Lewes. Open Night with Ken Hobbs.

MORRISSEY: From £39.05, 7.30pm Brighton Centre 0844 8471515. Plus support.

SAMBA DO MAR: 9pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171.

TOTALLY TINA: £19-£20.50, 8pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. Tribute to Tina Turner.

UNPROVOKED: New Moon, Crawley, 8pm.

STAGE

FAST FORWARD FLASHBACK: £12-£15, 7pm New Venture Theatre, Bedford Place, Brighton 01273 746118. Presented by Gladrags. 20’s themed fundraiser.

SUNDAY, MARCH 4

COMEDY

BENT DOUBLE: £10-£13, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Headliner Jen Brister, David Mills, Lynn Ruth Miller, MC Zoe Lyons.

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Southern Circular from Mayfield, 10.5 miles with Sue D 07803 086840. Meet at Mayfield Village car park, 10am.

Divine service: With medium Lesley Moore, 6.30pm, Barnham Community Hall. Yapton and Barnham SNU Spiritualist Pioneer Centre.

SUNDAY TEA DANCE: Steyning Centre, Fletcher’s Croft, Church Street, Steyning. Ballroom, latin and some sequence from 2.30pm to 5pm, entrance £5 (including refreshments). For all enquiries call Margaret or Colin on 01403 734409.

WALK: Meet 10.30am, Leechpool Wood car park, Harwood Road (B2195), Horsham. 2¼ mile HDC Health walk. Some inclines, tree roots, uneven ground. Can be muddy. Dogs on a lead. 1 ¼ hours. Armelle 01403 260342.

CONCERTS

BAND CONCERT: Christ’s Hospital, Horsham, Big School, 3pm. The famous CH Band, plus the Training Band, will be in concert performing an entertaining programme of light classics, solos, film music and more. Adults £6, concessions £5 and Friends £4. 01403 247434, www.christs-hospital.org.uk.

BRIGHTON PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA: £12-£38, 2.45pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Stephen Bell conductor, Gareth Small trumpet.

L’escargots Trois: Trading Boundaries, Sheffield Green, Uckfield, 11.30pm-2pm, free entry.

LONDON PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA: £11-£25, 3pm Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Borodin and Schubert.

RTWSO: £20, 3pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No 2.

WSO: £19-£28, 2.45pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206. Sheku Kenneh-Mason plays Elgar.

GIGS

LLOYD COLE: £20, 7pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. The Retrospective Tour. Playing the Lloyd Cole Songbook 1983-1996.

SPLASH POINT JAZZ CLUB: £10, 5pm The View at Seaford Head Golf Club, Southdown Road, Seaford. The Neal Richardson Trio with Winston Rollins, trombone.

THE WINTER’S TALE: £18-£19, 2pm Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. The Royal Ballet recorded live transmission.

WHEN I’M SIXTY FOUR: £7.50, 6.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Dave Phillips and friends evening of live music in aid of St Catherine’s Hospice.

STAGE

X FACTOR LIVE: From £22.30, 6.30pm Brighton Centre 0844 8471515. With live host Becca Dudley.

MONDAY, MARCH 5

COMMUNITY

GARDENING CLUB: St Mary’s Gardening Club talk, British Alstroemeria and the Cut Flower Industry by Ben Cross, 7.45pm St Mary’s Social Centre, Christie Road, Lewes.

SOUTHWATER LOCAL HISTORY GROUP: Talk by Ian Gledhill – ‘Come to Aracady’, Exploring the age of Edwardian musical comedy. Parish Council Chamber, Beeson House, Lintot Square, Southwater, 7.30pm. Non-members £3. Info: Jeremy Senneck, 01403 731247.

WALK: Park and meet at 10.30am, Hillier Garden Centre site, Brighton Road, Horsham, RH13 6QA, on the gravel farthest away from the entrance. 3 mile HDC walk towards Chesworth Farm. Can be muddy. Dogs welcome. 1½ hours. Jill Shuker 07780 701184.

CONCERTS

CRAWLEY SINGS LIVE: £4-£6, 7pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Presented by West Sussex Music.

GIGS

BGP: Free, 8.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Acid jazz and funk jam.

NICOLE ATKINS: £11, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Plus support.

SCOTT BRADLEE: £27-£38, 7pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox.

TUESDAY, MARCH 6

COMEDY

JONATHAN PIE: £24.50, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Back in The Studio.

COMMUNITY

BURGESS HILL U3A COFFEE MORNING: AGM and Crop Circles, 10am-12pm, Martlets Hall, Burgess Hill. The speaker Andy Thomas will talk about ‘Crop Circles’, which are geometric patterns that appear mysteriously in crop fields. The crop is not cut, but is usually laid flat and most often swirled into an attractive pattern. New members welcome, £1.50, including raffle ticket.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Discovering the Wey and Arun Canal, 11.5 miles with Ray 01403 783797 Meet at Wisborough Green, 10am

SEAFORD LECTURE AND LITERARY CLUB: Thomas Cromwell – Sussex Monasteries by Helen Poole, 7.30pm St Leonard’s Church Hall, Seaford. Visitors welcome £5.

WALK: Meet 11am, Steyning Health Centre, Tanyard Lane, BN44 3RJ. 2-mile circular HDC Health walk taking in parts of the village and its outskirts. 1 stile and some small inclines. Can be muddy. Sensible footwear please. Dogs on a lead. 1¼ hours. Ann 01903 297553 or Jacky 01903 815543.

GIGS

ACOUSTIC SHOWCASES: The Surrey Oaks, Newdigate, 8pm.

ACOUSTIC OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm.

BLUES WORKSHOP: Northgate Community Centre, Crawley, 8pm.

JIMMY OSMOND AND HIS BAND: £27.50-£32, 7.30pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. A tribute to Andy Williams. Moon River and Me.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: George and Dragon, Horsham, 8.30pm.

STAGE

BRENDAN COLE: £30-£38, 7.30pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. All Night Long show.

BRIGHTON ROCK: From £14.90, 7.45pm until March 10 (Thurs/Sat mat 2.30pm) Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. Written by Graham Greene.

NOEL COWARD’S PRIVATE LIVES: £17.50-£19.50, 7.30pm and March 7 (Wed mat 2.30pm) Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206. London Classic Theatre.

ROH CARMEN: £18-£19, 6.45pm Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. Live transmission.

THE RAT PACK: Live From Las Vegas. £23.50-£33.50, 7.30pm until March 10 (Wed/Sat mat 2.30pm) Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Direct from London’s West End. Featuring a celebration of Ella Fitzgerald.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 7

COMEDY

JESS ROBINS: £18, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Here Come The Girls.

JOHN KEARNS: £10-£12, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Don’t Worry They’re Here.

SARA PASCOE: LadsLadsLads. £15-£19, 8pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709.

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Valley and Woods, 9.5 miles with Linda O 07765 834766. Meet near the school, North Street, Alfriston, 10am.

LEWES ASTRONOMERS: Recent Astronomical Results by Norman Walker (Eastbourne Astronomers), 7.30pm the Lecture Room Lewes Town Hall (Fisher Street entrance). Non members welcome £3.

LEWES FOOTPATHS GROUP: Plumpton, 5.5 miles with Dave 473227. Meet at North Street car park, Lewes, 9.30am.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Pub Social at The Greyhound, Keymer, 7.30pm.

Storrington Film Night: Organised by the Rotary Club of Storrington & Pulborough District. The March 7 film will be Breathe, starring Andrew Garfield, Claire Foy and Hugh Bonneville. Tickets are £5, from the Card Shop in Storrington. Any unsold tickets will be available on the door, on the night. There is a bar and a raffle during the interval. Anyone requiring transport should contact Roger Jamieson, 01798 813956. Info: Ken Collins 01903 740745.

WALK: Every Wednesday. Meet 10.30am, bandstand, Carfax, Horsham, RH12 1FD. 30 or 60 mins flat HDC Health walk on good paths around Horsham park. Suitable for elderly and those recovering from illness. Wheelchairs and buggies welcome. Dogs on a lead. Doreen 01403 230293 or Wyn 01403 256630 or Emmy 01403 255517.

GIGS

BRIT FLOYD: From £32.90, 8pm Brighton Centre 0844 8471515. 45 years of The Dark Side of The Moon.

STAGE

BIG DANCE EXTRAVAGANZA: £8.50, 7pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. Eleven primary schools from the Wealden area.

THURSDAY, MARCH 8

COMEDY

CRAIG CAMPBELL: £15, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Easy Tiger.

SOPHIE WILLAN: Branded. £8-£10, 8pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709.

COMMUNITY

HAYWARDS HEATH CERAMICS GROUP: Monthly meeting, beginning with the Annual General Meeting followed by a talk on ‘A Question of Attribution - A Moulded Early Dr. Wall Teapot’ by Paul Crane. Paul trained at Christie’s and was a specialist in European Ceramics at Phillips before joining the Brian Haughton Gallery. He is a trustee of the Museum of Royal Worcester and a descendant of Dr. Wall, the Founder of Worcester Porcelain. After the lecture, there will be a small celebration to mark the 35th anniversary of the group. Lecture in the Studio, Clair Hall, Haywards Heath, 10.35am. Doors 9.45am with coffee served until 10.20am. Non-members are very welcome by prior arrangement with the membership secretary (01444 483372 or 414477), tickets £8. Visit hhcg.org.uk.

LEWES NT CENTRE: AGM followed by NT officers on the effect of Brexit and other policies on conservation and the environment. 7.30pm Lewes Priory School, Mountfield Road.

POLEGATE RAMBLERS: Leisurely walk, Abbots Wood and Back, 2.25 miles with Sandra 483991. Meet at the Medical Centre, 10am. Up and Down Dale to East Dean, 4 miles with Olive 504653. Or, Top Marks for Scenery, 10 miles with Lucie T 01825 840779. Meet at Wannock Road Recreation Ground, 9.30am.

Talk: Georgian London by Ian Bevan. Mid Sussex Association. Talks held at Clair Hall, Haywards Heath, RH16 3DN, 2.30pm. Open to all. Info: 01444 455803, 01444 441128.

GIGS

FIELD MUSIC: £16.50, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

FOLK NIGHT: The Emerald Club, Southgate, Crawley, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Star, Dorking, 8.30pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Bull Inn, Henfield, 8pm.

OPEN MIC: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8pm.

STEAM CHICKEN: £17-£18, 8pm Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678.

STAGE

MOULIN ROUGE: £15, 7pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Italian trio Women Freedom. International Women’s Day.

OPEN STAGE NIGHT: Free, 7.30pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Open to all.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Dementia Friendly Screening: Love Me Tender (U) Fri 11.00. Kids’ Club: Tangled (PG) Sat 10.30. Grave of The Fireflies (12A) Sun 12.00. NT Live Encore: Cat On A Hot Tin Roof (15) Mon 1.00. Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story + Satellite Q&A (12A) Thu 6.30.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): Black Panther (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.00, 8.00; Sat & Sun 1.30, 4.40, 7.45. Coco (PG) Sat & Sun 12.40. Early Man (U) Sat & Sun 3.20. The Post (12A) 5.50. The Shape Of Water (15) 8.30.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): The Mercy (12A) Fri 12.30, 2.45; Sat 8.45; Sun 12.45; Mon 6.15; Tue 12.00; Wed 8.45; Thu 3.00. The 15:17 To Paris (15) Fri 5.30; Sat 6.00; Sun 8.30; Mon 12.45; Tue 2.15; Wed 6.00; Thu 12.15. Blade Runner 2049 (15) Fri 8.00; Wed 2.45. Kick Ass! Women & Action (PG) Sat 10.00. Menashe (U) Sat 12.30; Tue 4.45. Royal Opera House: The Winter’s Tale (12A) Sat 2.30. Flames Of Paris (PG) Sun 3.00. Hostiles (15) Sun 5.45; Mon 3.30; Thu 8.15. Loveless (15) Mon 8.30; Wed 12.15; Thu 5.30. Royal Opera House Live: Carmen (PG) Tue 6.45.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): Goodbye Christopher Robin (PG) Sat 8.00. Royal Opera House Live: Carmen (PG) Tue 6.45. In Between (15) Thu 8.00.

CRAWLEY

The Hawth (01293 553636): (Next film March 22.)

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): Red Sparrow (15) 2.00, 4.50, 7.50. Finding Your Feet (12A) 2.10, 5.10, 8.05. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (15) 2.15, 8.10 (not Wed). The Shape Of Water (15) 5.00 (not Wed). The Greatest Showman (PG) Sat & Sun 12.10. Early Man (PG) Sat & Sun 12.15. Eastbourne Film Society: Inversion (PG) Wed 2.05, 5.00, 8.15.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Black Panther (12A) Fri 8.15; Sat 12.15, 8.15; Sun 2.45, 8.05; Mon, Wed & Thu 5.30. Finding Your Feet (12A) Fri 2.50, 5.35; Sat & Sun 5.35; Mon, Wed & Thu 2.45, 8.30; Tue 1.00, 3.50. The Greatest Showman Sing-A-Long (PG) Sat 3.10. Red Sparrow (15) Fri & Mon-Thu 1.40, 4.50, 8.00; Sat & Sun 4.50, 8.00. Phantom Thread (15) Fri & Mon-Thu 2.45, 8.25; Sat 8.25; Sun 7.55. The Mercy (12A) Fri, Sat & Mon-Thu 6.00; Sun 5.40. Kids’ Crew: Ferdinand (U) Sat 10.10. Kids’ Crew: The Jungle Bunch (U) Sat 10.10. Early Man (PG) Sat & Sun 12.30, 2.40. Coco (PG) Sat 1.00, 3.30; Sun 12.15. Bolshoi Ballet: The Flames Of Paris (12A) Sun 3.00. Royal Opera House: Carmen (12A) Tue 6.45. Silver Screen: Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool (15) Wed 10.10.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Darkest Hour (PG) Fri-Mon 7.45; Tue 2.15; Wed & Thu 2.15, 7.45. Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle (12A) Sat & Sun 2.15. Royal Opera House: Carmen (PG) Tue 7.15.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (Next film March 14.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Finding Your Feet (12A) Fri, Sun, Mon & Wed 1.45, 4.45, 7.45; Sat 1.00, 3.45, 7.45; Tue & Thu 4.45, 7.45. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (15) Fri, Sun, Mon & Wed 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Sat 11.00, 8.15; Tue & Thu 5.15, 8.15. Family Film Fun Screening: The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature (U) Sat 10.30. Box Office Babies Screening: Finding Your Feet (12A) Tue 10.30.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): Lift To The Scaffold (PG) Thu 8.00.

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): The Mercy (12A) Fri, Sat & Mon 3.45, 6.00, 8.15; Sun 5.45, 8.00; Tue 4.15; Wed 3.45, 8.15; Thu 1.45, 5.45; Parent & Baby Screening: Tue 12.00. Lady Bird (15) Fri & Mon 4.00, 6.15, 8.30; Sat 1.45, 4.00, 6.15, 8.30; Sun 3.30, 6.00, 8.15; Tue 4.30, 6.30, 8.30; Wed 1.00, 4.00, 6.15, 8.30; Thu 3.45, 6.00, 8.15. The Messenger (12A) Fri & Wed 4.15, 6.15; Sat 1.30, 3.30; Sun 1.30, 6.00; Mon 6.15; Tue 4.00; Thu 3.45. Makala (PG) Fri 8.15; Sat & Thu 8.00; Sun 3.45, 8.15; Mon 4.00, 8.30; Tue 6.15; Wed 6.00, 8.30. Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story (15) Thu 6.20. My Neighbour Totoro (U) Sat 11.00; Sun 11.45. Sword Of The Stranger (15) Sat 5.45. Reds (15) Sun 2.00. Birds Without Names (18) Tue 8.30. Royal Opera House Live: Carmen (12A) Tue 6.45. The Double (15) Wed 11.00. The Divine Order (12A) Thu 4.00. The Mulberry House (18) Tue 7.00.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): Royal Opera House: Carmen (12A) Tue 6.45.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (Next film March 17.)

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): (Next film March 9.)

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): I, Tonya (15) Fri & Sun 1.00, 8.30; Sat 3.45, 8.30; Mon 2.15, 8.30; Tue & Wed 1.30, 8.30; Thu 8.30; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.30. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (15) Fri 11.15, 6.00; Sat & Sun 6.00; Mon 11.30, 6.00; Tue, Wed & Thu 6.10; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.00. Finding Your Feet (12A) Fri & Thu 1.45, 4.00, 6.15, 8.35; Sat 4.00, 6.15, 8.35; Sun 11.00, 6.15, 8.35; Mon 11.00, 1.30, 6.00; Wed 11.15, 1.45, 4.10, 8.35; Thu 1.45, 4.00, 6.15, 8.35. Black Panther (12A) Fri 3.30, 8.20; Sat 1.20, 3.15, 8.20; Sun 11.45, 3.30, 8.20; Mon 3.45, 8.20; Tue 3.15, 8.20; Wed 2.15, 6.00; Thu 3.10. The Greatest Showman (PG) Fri 10.45, 6.10; Sat 10.45, 1.00, 6.10; Sun 3.45, 6.10; Mon 11.00, 3.50; Tue 10.45, 4.00; Wed 11.00, 4.00; Thu 4.00; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.15. Darkest Hour (PG) Fri 11.00, 2.15; Sat-Mon 1.15; Tue 11.00, 1.15; Wed 11.30; Thu 1.30. Coco (PG) Sat 11.00; Sun 10.50. Saturday Morning Movie: Ferdinand (U) Sat 10.30. Bolshoi Ballet Live: Flames Of Paris (12A) Sun 3.00. Royal Opera House Encore: The Winter’s Tale (12A) Mon 7.15. Royal Opera House Live: Carmen (12A) Tue 6.45. Royal Shakespeare Company Encore: Twelfth Night (12A) Wed 7.15. Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story + Satellite Q&A (12A) Thu 6.25.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Black Panther (12A) Fri, Mon, Tue & Thu 8.15; Sat & Sun 12.00, 8.30; Wed 7.45. Monster Family (PG) Sat & Sun 10.00. Parent & Baby Screening: The Shape Of Water (15) Mon 12.00. Red Sparrow (15) Fri, Mon, Tue & Thu 2.15, 5.15, 8.00; Sat & Sun 3.05, 5.15, 8.15; Wed 1.45, 4.45, 8.00. The Greatest Showman (PG) Fri, Tue & Thu 5.40; Sat & Sun 2.55; Mon 11.45; Wed 11.30. The Greatest Showman Sing-A-Long (PG) Sat & Sun 10.20. The Shape Of Water (15) Fri 11.40, 3.00; Sat & Sun 6.00; Mon 2.40; Tue & Thu 12.20; Wed 2.45. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (15) Fri 12.20; Sat & Sun 12.30; Mon 5.20; Tue & Thu 11.40, 3.00; Wed 12.10, 5.25.

Connaught (01903 206206): I, Tonya (15) Fri 12.15; Sun 8.00; Thu 3.30, 8.50. The Shape Of Water (15) Sat 3.15; Mon 8.30. The Greatest Showman Sing-A-Long (PG) Sat 12.30; Sun 10.30, 12.30. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (15) Mon & Thu 1.00; Wed 8.15. Lady Bird (15) Fri 3.00, 5.30; Sat 8.30; Sun 5.45, 8.15; Mon 1.30, 6.15, 8.30; Tue 4.00; Wed 6.00; Thu 4.00, 8.30. Blood Sport (15) Fri 8.15. Coco (PG) Sat 10.00. Saturday Morning Pictures: Early Man (PG) Sat 10.15. Autism Friendly: Coco (PG) Sun 10.15. Walk With Me (PG) Sun 3.30. Silver Screen: Finding Your Feet (12A) Mon 11.00. The Greatest Showman (PG) Mon 6.00. Royal Opera House: Carmen (12A) Tue 6.45. Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story + Q&A (12A) Thu 6.15.

Pavilion Picturehouse (01903 206206): (No films this week.)

