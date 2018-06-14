ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: Friday to Thursday, June 15-21

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex

FRIDAY, JUNE 15

COMEDY

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until June 18, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

MARK STEEL: £16, 8pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. Every Little Thing’s Gonna Be Alright.

COMMUNITY

CHORAL SOCIETY SUMMER CONCERT: Christ’s Hospital Chapel, 7.30pm. My Soul, There is a Country. Christ’s Hospital Choral Society perform a varied programme of English and American choral music, particularly celebrating the centenaries of Sir Hubert Parry (1848-1918) and Leonard Bernstein (1918-1990). Adults £11, concessions £10, Friends £9. Call 01403 247434 or visit www.christs-hospital.org.uk.

LEWES RIVERSIDE CLUB: Unusual Musical Instruments by Derrick Hughes, 2pm St Thomas’ Church Hall, Cliffe, Lewes.

WALK: Meet 11am, Barns Green village car park (enter over yellow hatched lines outside the Village Hall), RH13 0PT. Two-mile HDC Health walk, mostly flat, mainly on firm ground. Well behaved dogs welcome. 1 hour. Chatter Cheema 07720 714306.

CONCERTS

LATE NIGHT SERENADE: £15, 10pm St Michael’s Church, High Street, Lewes. Lewes Chamber Music Festival.

LEWES CHAMBER MUSIC FESTIVAL: £15, 1pm Trinity Church, St John sub Castro. Lunch-Hour Concert; £17, 6pm An Evening in Vienna.

GIGS

AYU FUNK BAND: Free, 7.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076.

PANDORA’S BOX: Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 9pm.

SEVERANCE / ECHOES IN RED: Ifield Cricket Club, Ifield, 8pm.

THE ILLEGAL EAGLES: 8pm, £25.50, The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

STAGE

ARTHUR LAGER’S BIG NIGHT IN: £15, 7.30pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Starring Steve Hewlett and Arthur Lager.

BOVINE CEMETERY: £7, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Fake News Special.

GIULIO CESARE: £15-£200, 4.05pm Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com

JUMPY: £8-£9, 7.45pm until June 23 (Sun 2.30pm, no performance Mon) New Venture Theatre, Bedford Place, Brighton 01273 746118. Frank and funny family drama by April de Angelis.

THAT’LL BE THE DAY: £28, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Rock ‘n’ Roll show.

THE LITTLE MERMAID: £17-£19, 7.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Ballet Theatre UK.

TREADING WATER: £15-£17, 7.45pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Comedy show by Kathryn Gardner.

SATURDAY, JUNE 16

COMEDY

DENIM: £4, 7pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Edinburgh Preview.

LIVE AT BRIGHTON DOME: £15-£20, 7.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. With David O’Doherty, Reginald D Hunter, Sofie Hagen and Compere Jen Brister.

LITTLE EDINBURGH: £6.50 or £13 for whole day, 4pm All Saints Centre, Friars Walk, Lewes (01273) 486391. Four comedians prepare for the Edinburgh Fringe.

COMMUNITY

COFFEE MORNING: In aid of St Catherine’s Hospice, foyer, Martlets Hall, Burgess Hill, 10am-12.30pm. Please note that this is the last coffee morning to be held at this venue. Enquiries to Judith Redd 01444 248595.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Richard Mercer Memorial Walk, 8 miles with John 01444 483860. Meet at Horsted Keynes British Legion car park, 11am.

SUSSEX GIN AND FIZZ FESTIVAL: 11am-6pm Grange Gardens, Lewes. £15 entry. Supplier stalls, talks and industry experts. Free samples, food and live music.

WALK: Meet 2pm, Storrington Recreation Ground car park, RH20 4PG. 3.6 mile HDC walk, towards the bottom of the South Downs escarpment, returning via the Church and Glebe Meadow. Dogs welcome. 1¾ hours. Mick Denness 01903 745971.

CONCERTS

COFFEE CONCERT: £15, 11am All Saints Centre, Friars Walk, Lewes. Lewes Chamber Music Festival.

LUNCHTIME CONCERT: Free with retiring collection, 1pm St Leonard’s Church, Seaford. Richard Dawson, organ.

TEA TIME CONCERT: £17, 4pm Trinity Church, St John sub Castro, Lewes. Lewes Chamber Music Festival. Miniatures From Vienna. £17, 7.30pm Festival Finale.

GIGS

BEACH BOYZ TRIBUTE BAND: £21, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. The Story of The Beach Boys.

FASTLOVE – A TRIBUTE TO GEORGE MICHAEL: 8pm, £24.50, The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

HAZE: The Kings Head, Billingshurst, 9pm.

HORSHAM ROCKS PRESENTS: Mailman, The Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 2pm-4pm.

JOHNNY MOPED: £15, 7.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. With special guests The Members. Tickets available from www.wegottickets.com and Si’s Sounds, Lewes.

LEAVE THE ENGINE RUNNING: Unitarian Church Hall, Horsham, 12pm-6pm.

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: £6, 8pm Elephant and Castle, Lewes. Fourgone Confusion.

MEL HAYES AND FRIENDS: Free, 10am-noon at the regular coffee morning, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. All Girl Special.

THE BIG GIG 2018: Horsham Sports Club, 1.30pm-10.30pm.

THE FARMBOYS: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm.

THE ROLLING STONED: The REC Rooms, Horsham, 7pm-1am.

WOOFER: £5-£7, 9pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. With two DJs, Rob C and Josh The Barber.

STAGE

AN AUDIENCE WITH EDDIE HALL: £20-£50, 7.30pm Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. Professional strong man.

DEAR ROSENKAVALIER: £20-£260, 4.35pm Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com

GREASE FAMILY FUNDRAISER: £8, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Summer Youth Theatre Project 2018.

HELLO: £19.50, 7.30pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. La Voix’s new show.

LIPSTICK ON YOUR COLLAR: £18.50-£19.50, 7.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. An evening of hits from the 50s and 60s.

SUMMER DANCE NIGHT 2018: 7.30pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Spanning three eras, 50s, 60s and 70s.

THE CLOSE UP SHOW: £18.50, 7pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Chris Wood, close up magic.

SUNDAY, JUNE 17

COMEDY

STUART GOLDSMITH: £10, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Like I Mean It show.

COMMUNITY

ARGOS HILL WINDMILL: Mayfield, TN6 3QF, just off the A267 between Mayfield and Mark Cross, open 2pm-5pm. Admission is free but donations welcome, car parking will be sign posted. Bus Services 251/252 pass nearby with a walk up closed road to the mill, National Cycle route No.21 adjacent, light refreshment. 01435 873367. Also Tuesdays 10am-2pm, Brian Pike Friends of Argos Hill Windmill.

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Mills, A Memorial and A 12th Century Church, 10.5 miles with Doris and Gavin B 07552 763683. Meet at Jack and Jill Windmills car park, 10am.

LEWES FOOTPATHS GROUP: Nutley – Sheffield Forest, 5.5 miles with Anne D 474697. Meet at North street car park, Lewes, 9.30am.

RUSTINGTON TALK: The Arts Society, Arun. Meeting with lecture by Sarah Lenton on the creation of the National Opera, National Theatre and Royal Ballet, by Lilian Bayliss, at the Woodlands Centre, Woodlands Avenue, Rustington. Doors 9.30am. AGM 10am with lecture 10.20am-11.20am approx. Guests £5. Call 01903 245971 or visit the artssocietyarun.org for more information.

WALK: Meet 10:30am Leechpool Wood car park, Harwood Road (B2195), Horsham. 2¼ mile HDC Health walk. Some inclines, tree roots, uneven ground. Can be muddy. Dogs on a lead. 1 ¼ hours. Armelle 01403 260342.

CONCERTS

JOSEPH HOWSON: £9-£10, 2.45pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Piano concert.

MUSICIANS OF ALL SAINTS: £9-£12, 6pm Hamsey Old Church. Hamsey Old Church Chamber Music Festival.

ROYAL PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA: £33.50, 3pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Here Come The Classics.

GIGS

STAN + GUESTS: The Bear, Horsham, 3.30pm-5.30pm.

SURIE: Eurovision Unplugged. June 17, 3pm, £21, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220.

THE CONTENDERS: Free, 3.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076.

THE WACKY BAND: Free, 1pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. Outdoors on the terrace.

STAGE

JAZZ DANCE COMPANY: £8-£15, 7.30pm Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. A dance spectacular.

MADAMA BUTTERFLY: £20-£260, 4.35pm Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com

SUMMER SHOWCASE 2018: £8-£10, 12.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. A B Stage School.

MONDAY, JUNE 18

COMMUNITY

AIR ACES: Arun & Chichester Air Enthusiasts Society, www.airaces.org.uk. For info call David Batcock on 01243 823007 or email david.airaces@hotmail.com. ‘A History of Modern Ballooning’. Presented by Mr. Don Cameron, Chichester Park Hotel, Chichester, PO19 7QL, 7pm for 7.30pm start. Don Cameron is the leading expert in the world of ballooning. Most of the balloons that you see ‘up in the sky’ have been designed and made by his company, Cameron’s Balloons, in their offices and workshops near Bristol. Don will be talking about how ballooning had almost disappeared until the reinvention of modern hot-air Ballooning, around 1960. Entrance for Air ACES members £3, guests £5, under 16s free. Tickets on sale at the door, on the evening, no pre-booking.

EVENING OF MEDIUMSHIP: With medium Andy Wheeler, 7.30pm, refreshments and raffle, £5, Barnham Community Hall, Yapton and Barnham SNU Spiritualist Pioneer Centre.

GUN ADVICE: Sporting Gun specialist, Gavin Gardiner, will be visiting Pulborough and the surrounding area on Monday, June 18, to give advice and free auction valuations of all types of sporting guns and rifles, both modern and vintage, as well as shooting accessories, guncases and related items. Gavin Gardiner has over 20 years experience of the auction world and will be available by appointment. For an appointment or for further information contact 01798 875300 or 07831 645551 Follow him on Twitter @GavinGardiner and on Facebook @Gunauctioneer.

LEWES HARD OF HEARING GROUP: Meeting, 10.30am to 12pm, Lewes House of Friendship, 208 High Street, Lewes. This is an excellent opportunity to meet other hard of hearing people and to make new friends in a relaxed and welcoming environment and to learn from their personal experience of living with hearing loss. Free refreshments and raffle. All welcome. Info: East Sussex Hearing Resource Centre, 01323 722505.

THE YOUNG ACTORS GROUP: This is a professionally run, award winning (Best Young Production, Brighton Fringe 2016) acting group based in the South East. Weekly acting classes for children, teenagers and aspiring young actors (ages 5-19), providing the very best bespoke acting training, the most constructive support base for parents and a fantastic drama experience to all of our students. Classes in Brighton and Hove running Monday to Saturday. For more info contact info@theyoungactorsgroup.com or visit our website https://www.theyoungactorsgroup.com.

WALK: Meet 10am at The Sussex Oak car park, Warnham, RH12 3QW. 6¼ mile HDC walk, fairly flat (several stiles) towards Broadbridge Heath and Strood Green. No dogs. 3 hours. Graham 01403 733677.

COMEDY

EMMA SIDI AND ALISON THEA SCOTT: £8, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Edinburgh Preview.

TUESDAY, JUNE 19

COMEDY

BARBARA NICE: Raffle. £12-£14, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

HORSHAM HOLISTIC HEALTH: Mind, Body and Spirit group. Talk – ‘Improve Your Life With Mindfulness with Shirley Blanch’, 7.30pm, Friends Meeting House, Worthing Road, Horsham, £7. Contact Tina on tina@rainbowoasis.co.uk or 07857 545678.

LEWES FOOTPATHS GROUP: Summer Solstice Sunset Stroll, Barcombe Lane to The Green Man, with Hilda and Graham 472678. Meet at Waitrose Bus Stop, 7.39pm bus 29 to Barcombe Lane.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Over the Border Into Kent, 9 miles with Sue 01825 722135. Meet at Green View Avenue, Leigh (street parking) 10.30am.

WALK: Meet 11am, Steyning Health Centre, Tanyard Lane. BN44 3RJ. Two-mile circular HDC Health walk taking in parts of the village and its outskirts. One stile and some small inclines. Can be muddy. Sensible footwear please. Dogs on a lead. 1¼ hours. Ann 01903 297553 or Jacky 01903 815543.

GIGS

ACOUSTIC SHOWCASES: The Surrey Oaks, Newdigate, 8pm.

ACOUSTIC OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm.

BLUES WORKSHOP: Northgate Community Centre, Crawley, 8pm.

BOO HEWERDINE AND BAND: £16.50, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Plus Jill Jackson.

ISLANDS IN THE STREAM: £23.50, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. The music of Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers.

JOHNNY CASH ROADSHOW: £23, 7.30pm Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000.

MARTI PELLOW: £41-£46.50, 7.30pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Royal Oak, Ifield, 8pm.

STAGE

DEAR ROSENKAVALIER: £15-£230, 4.35pm Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com

IOLANTHE: From £16.90, 7.45pm until June 23 (Thurs/Sat mat 2.30pm) Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650.

RISE: £13.50-£18, 7pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Brighton College Dance.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 20

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: A Climb and A Circuit, 10 miles with Ian W 07875 128230. Meet at the Half Moon Pub car park on B2116 near Plumpton, 10am.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: East Chiltington and Warningore Wood, 3.5 miles with Elizabeth B 07989 217818. Meet at East Chiltington Church, 7pm.

SOUTHWATER HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: Rose and sweet pea show, 7.30pm, The Village Hall, Church Lane, Southwater. Also features seasonal vegetables. All shows are open. No need to be members to enter. Membership £7.50 (£12 family). Call 01403 730897 or join at the door. Email southwaterhs@yahoo.com.

WALK: Meet 10am, Henfield Library, High Street, Henfield, BN5 9HN. A lovely gentle 2-3 mile HDC Health walk, taking one hour, around the twittens, ginnells and snickets of Henfield. Walk can be extended if any walkers wish to walk further. No dogs. Anne 01273 493671.

CONCERTS

BERLINER PHILHARMONIKER: £12-£15, 6.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Sir Simon Rattle’s Farewell Concert Live.

GIGS

SOME GUYS HAVE ALL THE LUCK: £23.50, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. The Rod Stewart Story.

TRAVIS: £30-£50, 7pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. The Man Who, in concert.

THE WAVE PICTURES: £12.50, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Support from Emily Capell.

STAGE

DES O’CONNOR AND JIMMY TARBUCK LIVE: £23.50-£29.50, 7.30pm Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000.

FASHION SHOW: £6, 7.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Cliffe Bonfire Society and Travelling Trends.

GIULIO CESARE: £15-£200, 4.05pm Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com

STAND UP AND SLAM: £5-£8, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Stand-up comedy and poetry.

THE SUMMER BIG SING ONCERT: £5, 5pm/7pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. Part of Bexhill Festival of Music.

THURSDAY, JUNE 21

COMEDY

PURPLE COMEDY NIGHT: £4-£5, 7.30pm, Purple Playhouse Theatre, 36 Montefiore Road, Hove, 07736 273 402, www.purpleplayhousetheatre.com. Headliner Phil Lucas, MC Katherine Atkinson.

SO YOU THINK YOU’RE FUNNY 2018: £6.50, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Competition open to new comedians.

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Up To The Sunset, 5 miles with Lucie T 07928 666078. Meet at Glynde Village car park, 6.30pm.

CRAWLEY UTILISE PLUS ENERGY SAVING WORKSHOPS: 9.30am-1pm. Practical, interactive sessions for organisations with premises. Explore how your organisation can benefit from making energy efficiency improvements, meet other organisations with similar interests, gain new knowledge and skills and address barriers to change within your organisation by creating your own unique action plan. This workshop will be delivered by energy saving expert, Kayla Ente, of BHESCo, in partnership with the Manor Royal Business Improvement District and Crawley College. Full details and bookings: http://sustainablebusiness.org.uk/event-energy-saving-workshop-crawley, 01273 964239, info@sustainablebusiness.org.uk.

POLEGATE RAMBLERS: Another Little Bit of Everything, 5 miles with Gary 351553. Or, Ease Your Way Towards Castle Hill, 10.25 miles (picnic lunch) with John and Theresa 726685. Meet at Wannock Road Recreation Ground, 9.30am.

PURPLE COMEDY NIGHT: £4-£5, 7.30pm, Purple Playhouse Theatre, 36 Montefiore Road, Hove, 07736 273 402, www.purpleplayhousetheatre.com. Headliner Phil Lucas, MC Katherine Atkinson.

GIGS

DEATH AND THE PENGUIN: £5, 8pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Plus Five Kites, Natalie Evans and Joe Robson.

MIKE ROSS: £8, 7.30pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Support Jack J Hutchinson.

THINK FLOYD: £25, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Tribute band.

STAGE

BUGSY MALONE: Christ’s Hospital Theatre, 7.30pm, until June 23. The juniors of Christ’s Hospital once again prove that they can put on a magnificent performance. Adults £8, concessions £7, Friends £6. Call 01403 247434 or visit www.christs-hospital.org.uk.

MADAMA BUTTERFLY: £20-£260, 5.10pm Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com

MADAMA BUTTERFLY: £15.50-£16.50, 6.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Glyndebourne 2018 live broadcast.

MADAMA BUTTERFLY: £12-£15, 6pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Glyndebourne 2018 live broadcast.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): McQueen (15) Fri 1.00; Sat 3.45; Tue 6.30; Wed 1.00; Thu 1.15. Hereditary (15) Fri 6.00, 9.00; Sat 6.15, 9.00; Sun 7.00, 9.45; Mon 3.00, 6.00; Tue & Wed 3.30, 9.00; Thu 10.30, 6.15, 9.00. Studio 54 (15) Fri 3.30; Sat 1.30; Sun 4.45; Mon 12.30; Wed 6.30; Silver Screen: Tue 10.30; Big Scream: Wed 10.30; Silver Screen: Tue 4.00. Kids’ Club: Mary Poppins (1964) (U) Sat 10.30. Autism Friendly Screening: Peter Rabbit (PG) Sun 10.30. Stanley Kubrick Season: Spartacus (PG) Sun 12.45. Toddler Time: Octonauts: Summer (U) Mon 11.00. True Romance Plus Introduction (18) Mon 9.00. Discover Tuesdays: Arcadia (12A) Tue 1.00.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): Glyndebourne Live: Madama Butterfly (12A) Thu 6.30. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (12A) Fri & Mon-Wed 4.45, 8.15; Sat & Sun 1.50, 4.10, 8.00; Thu 5.15, 8.15. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – 3D (12A) Fri & Mon-Wed 5.15; Sat & Sun 5.00. Solo: A Star Wars Story (12A) Fri & Mon-Wed 7.45; Sat & Sun 1.00, 7.30.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): Book Club (15) Fri 1.15, 6.00; Sat 1.00, 6.00; Sun 5.30, 8.00; Mon 12.30, 8.00; Tue 3.45, 8.30; Wed 1.15, 8.45; Thu 1.15, 4.00. Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story (PG) Fri 3.45; Mon 5.30; Tue 6.15. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (15) Fri 8.30; Sat 3.30; Wed 3.45. Hollywood And Politics 1932-1948 (PG) Sat 10.00. Western (12A) Sat 8.30; Tue 1.00. Lohengrin (PG) Sun 1.00. Paths Of Glory (PG) Mon 3.00. Berlin Philharmonic Live: Sir Simon Rattle Farewell Concert (U) Wed 6.30. Glyndebourne Live: Madama Butterfly (12A) Thu 6.30.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): (Next film June 23.)

CRAWLEY

Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Visit www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/crawley.

The Hawth (01293 553636): Berlin Philharmonic Live: Sir Simon Rattle’s Farewell Concert (U) Wed 6.30. Glyndebourne Live: Madama Butterfly (12A) Thu 6.30.

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): Hereditary (15) 2.10, 5.00, 8.10. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (12A) 2.05, 5.05, 8.05. Book Club (12A) 2.00, 5.10 (not Wed). Deadpool 2 (15) 8.00 (not Wed). Edie (12A) Wed 2.00, 5.10, 8.00.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Solo: A Star Wars Story (12A) Fri 1.40, 4.50, 8.00; Sat & Sun 4.50, 8.00; Mon-Thu 4.50. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (12A) 1.50, 5.05, 8.15 (not Sun); Sun 1.20, 4.35, 7.45. Book Club (12A) Fri & Sat 6.10; Sun 5.40; Mon-Thu 3.15. Deadpool 2 (15) Fri & Sat 3.15, 8.35; Sun 2.50, 8.05; Mon-Thu 8.35. Kids Crew: Duck Duck Goose (PG) Sat 10.10. Kids Crew: Early Man (PG) Sat 10.10. Kids Crew: Isle Of Dogs (PG) Sat 10.10. Show Dogs (PG) Sat 1.00; Sun 12.40. Sherlock Gnomes (U) Sat & Sun 2.30.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): The Leisure Seeker (15) Fri & Sat 7.45; Sun 2.15, 7.45. Kids 4 A Quid: Peter Rabbit (PG) Sat 2.15. Autism Friendly Screening: Peter Rabbit (PG) Sun 10.30. The Guernsey Literary And Potato Peel Pie Society (12A) Mon & Tue 7.45; Wed 2.15, 7.45; Thu 2.15.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): Darkest Hour (PG) Wed 5.00, 8.00.

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (12A) 1.45 (not Tue & Thu); 4.45, 7.45. Edie (12A) Fri, Sun, Mon & Wed 2.15, 5.00; Sat, Tue & Thu 2.15, 8.15. Ready Player One (12A) Fri, Sun, Mon & Wed 7.30; Sat, Tue & Thu 5.00. Family Film Fun: The Star (U) Sat 10.30. Blue Oasis Film Club Screening: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (12A) Sat 11.00. Box Office Babies Screening: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (12A) Tue 10.30.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): Pop Up Cinema Albourne Estate: Sideways (15) Fri 7.30.

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): The Piano (15) Fri 8.45; Sat 5.45; Sun 3.45, 8.45; Mon 8.30; Tue 12.00, 6.15; Wed 4.00; Thu 3.30. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (12A) Fri 3.45, 8.45; Sat 3.00, 8.45; Sun 1.00, 8.30; Mon 3.45, 6.15, 8.45; Tue 3.45, 6.00, 8.45; Wed 3.30, 6.00, 8.45; Thu 3.45, 5.30, 8.30. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – 3D (12A) Fri & Sat 6.00; Sun 5.45. Deadpool 2 (15) Fri & Sun 6.15; Sat, Tue & Wed 8.30; Mon 5.30; Thu 6.00. The Ciambra (15) Fri 8.30; Sat 3.45, 8.30; Sun 6.15; Mon 3.45; Tue 3.45, 8.45; Wed 1.00, 3.45, 8.30; Thu 1.00. McQueen (15) Fri 3.45, 6.15; Sat & Tue 3.30; Sun 4.00; Mon 6.15; Wed 6.30; Thu 1.30. The Idol (PG) Fri 4.00; Sat & Wed 6.15; Sun 3.30, 8.45; Mon & Thu 3.15; Tue 6.30. Chico & Rita (15) Sun 2.00. Those Who Jump (15) Mon 2.00, 8.00. Female Trouble (18) Thu 8.00. Glyndebourne Live: Madama Butterfly (12A) Thu 6.30. Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (U) Sat 11.00; Sun 11.00; Relaxed: Sun 12.30.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): Royal Ballet Encore: Swan Lake (12A) Sun 2.00. Book Club (12A) Fri, Mon & Wed 3.45, 6.10; Sat, Tue & Thu 3.45, 8.30; Sun 5.30. Deadpool 2 (15) Fri 8.30; Sat 6.05; Sun 7.45. Sherlock Gnomes (U) Sat 1.45; Sun 12.00. The Guernsey Literary And Potato Peel Pie Society (12A) Mon 8.30; Thu 6.05. Life Of The Party (12A) Tue 6.10; Wed 8.30.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (No films this week.)

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): (Next film June 22.)

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Cream Tea Classic: The 39 Steps (U) Wed 2.00. Ocean’s 8 (12A) Mon 1.30, 3.45; Tue 1.30, 6.00; Wed 4.00, 8.50; Thu 6.10, 8.30; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.15. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 2.20, 6.00, 8.35; Sat 11.30, 12.45, 2.30, 3.20, 6.00, 8.35; Sun 12.45, 3.20, 6.00, 8.35; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.30. Book Club (12A) Fri 2.10, 6.15, 8.30; Sat & Sun 6.15, 8.30; Tue 3.40; Thu 2.10. Solo: A Star Wars Story (12A) Fri 2.00, 5.45, 8.25; Sat & Sun 3.00, 5.45, 8.25. Avengers: Infinity War (12A) Sat & Sun 12.00. Mary And The Witch’s Flower (U) Sun 11.15. Picture House Uckfield Members Only: The Happy Prince (15) Mon 6.00, 8.30. Skid Row Marathon (12A) Tue 8.15. Saturday Morning Movie: Mary And The Witch’s Flower (U) Sat 10.30. The Royal Opera House Live: Swan Lake (12A) Sun 2.00. Berlin Philharmonic Live: Sir Simon Rattle’s Farewell Concert (U) Wed 6.30. Glyndebourne Festival Live: Madama Butterfly (12A) Thu 6.30.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): 2001: Book Club (12A) Fri 2.30; Mon 12.00; Tue 3.00; Wed & Thu 12.10. Deadpool 2 (15) Fri 5.00; Sat & Sun 3.00. Hereditary (15) Fri 2.45, 5.35, 8.25; Sat & Sun 2.15, 5.35, 8.25; Mon 2.15, 5.00, 8.15; Tue 2.20, 5.10, 8.00; Wed & Thu 2.15, 5.10, 8.00. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (12A) Fri 2.30, 5.20, 8.15; Sat & Sun 11.00, 12.10, 2.00, 5.15, 8.15; Mon 11.45, 2.40, 5.15, 8.00; Tue 11.50, 2.40, 5.30, 8.15; Wed & Thu 12.00, 2.30, 5.40, 8.15.

Connaught (01903 206206): Solo: A Star Wars Story (12A) Fri 3.00, 8.15; Sat 10.00, 8.15; Sun 11.30, 7.45. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (12A) Fri 12.10, 2.45, 5.40, 8.30; Sat 12.45, 2.45, 5.40, 8.30; Sun 2.30, 5.40, 8.30; Mon, Wed & Thu 2.45, 5.40, 8.30; Tue 12.10, 5.40, 8.30. Edie (12A) Fri 5.50; Sat 12.20; Sun 11.45; Wed & Thu 12.45. Book Club (12A) Fri, Wed & Thu 12.20; Sat 5.50; Sun 5.15; Mon 12.45; Tue 11.30. Saturday Morning Pictures: Sherlock Gnomes (U) Sat 10.15. Silver Screen: Edie (12A) Mon 11.00. Ocean’s 8 (12A) Mon-Thu 3.15, 5.50, 8.15.

Pavilion Picturehouse (01903 206206): (No films this week.)

