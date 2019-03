Entertainment listings for Friday to Thursday, March 22-28

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex

FRIDAY, MARCH 22

COMEDY

GEORGE LEWIS: £10-£12, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. A Man, A Plan, A Girl With Fake Tan.

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until March 24, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

BEACON ACADEMY QUIZ NIGHT: 7pm, Beeches Main Hall, Beacon Academy, Crowborough. Get a team together for fun, interactive rounds and brainteasers from ace Quiz Master Reg Sansbury. Tickets £5/head or book your table for £30 (maximum eight people). All proceeds go directly to the school. Email events@beacon-academy.org or visit www.beacon-academy.org.

LEWES RIVERSIDE CLUB: Lewes Workhouse by Matt Homewood, 2pm St Thomas’ Church Hall, Cliffe.

TEA DANCE: 1.30pm-3.45pm, £5 per person including tea or coffee. Southwater Leisure Centre, Pevensey Road, Southwater (off Cedar Drive). Info: 01403 733208 or Colin and Margaret on 01403 734409.

WALK: Meet 11am, car park above Barns Green Village Hall, RH13 0PT. 2 mile HDC Health walk. Firm underfoot. One gentle incline, some views, can be muddy. Well behaved dogs welcome. 60 mins Chatter 07720 714306.

CONCERTS

MARCH CONCERT: £12, 8pm St John sub Castro Church, Abinger Place, Lewes. Lewes Concert Orchestra.

GIGS

AN EVENING WITH JOHN ILLSLEY: £25, 7.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. The Life and Times of Dire Straits.

CLEOPATRICK: £8, 7.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Plus Ready The Prince.

MICKY HART AND THE HARTBREAKERS: Free, 8pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076.

MONEY FOR NOTHING: 7.30pm, £24.50, The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220

WATERLOO: £25.50, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Abba tribute show.

STAGE

MUSIC HALL TAVERN: £16-£20.50, 7.30pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. The Funniest Night Out of The Year.

VAMPIRES ROCK: From £19.50, 8pm Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. Featuring Sam Bailey.

SATURDAY, MARCH 23

COMMUNITY

CARIBBEAN SIGHTLINES: Words, music and Caribbean bites with John Agard, Grace Nichols and friends, 7.30pm All Saints Centre, Friars Walk, Lewes (01273) 486391. £10/£12.

CRAWLEY MUSEUM: Learning History from Photographs, 10am-12.30pm. This session will investigate how people can use photographs of various types to help reconstruct aspects of the local past. There will be some information and guidance provided, before activities aimed at helping to interrogate photographic sources. Please bring along your own photographs, postcards, etc (the older the better) for discussion with the group. £5 to include tea/coffee and biscuits. Places are limited. To reserve a place email crawleymuseumsbooking@gmail.com.

JUMBLE SALE: 9.30am-11, St. Barnabas Hall, Worth Road, Pound Hill, Crawley, RH10 7DY. In aid of refurbishment. All welcome, adults 40p, children free.

JUNKTIQUE, COLLECTABLES and CLUTTER SALE: Donation will be made to Macmillan Cancer Care. West Chiltington Village Hall, RH20 2PZ, 10.15am-12.30pm. No public admission before 10.15am. Adults £1, children under 16 free. Refreshments, cake, plant and produce stall. Sellers from 9.15am. Tables £10 and must be booked in advance. Call 01798 813608 (07803-658377) / 813787.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Downland Circular from Woodingdean, 6 miles with Sue 01825 722135. Meet at Woodingdean Drove Avenue, Falmer Road car park, 10am.

WALK: Meet 2pm, Storrington Recreation Ground Car Park, RH20 4BG. 4-mile HDC walk exploring the lovely Riverside Walk through the centre of the village and the National Trust’s Sullington Warren. Several stiles. Dogs welcome. 2 hrs. Mick 01903 745971.

CONCERTS

ONE PIANO, FOUR HANDS: Free with retiring collection, 5.30pm St Laurence Church, Falmer. Playing musical treasures by Chaminade, Dvorak, Gavrilin, Gliere, Schubert and Weiner.

SPRING CONCERT OF SACRED MUSIC: From 13th century to the present day. 7pm, St. Margaret’s Church, Ifield (to raise funds for a replacement heating boiler). Admission by ticket on the door or from Ifield Parish Office (01293 537578). Suggested donation £10.

Vivace! Concert: At 7.30pm, St Johns Church, Burgess Hill. Tickets £8 from the Help Point, the Parish Office, on the door or www.ticketsource.co.uk/stjohnschurch. Children free. Vivace! is a small, Sussex-based choir of mixed voices, performing an eclectic mix of a cappella arrangements from their extensive repertoire. Their concert programmes cover many genres and musical styles, such as folk, barbershop, jazz, popular sacred music and madrigals, with occasional accompanied solo songs and instrumental items – something to suit all tastes. This will be the first Sussex Chorus concert conducted by new music director Jack Thompson. The soloists will be Sophie Edwards (soprano), Stephen Brown (tenor), and Jack Holton (bass baritone). John Walker will be on continuo and the orchestra will be Kent Sinfonia.

WORTHING PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA: From £9, 7.30pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206. Anniversary Concert.

GIGS

ELIO PACE: £23.50-£25.50, 7.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Elio Pace presents Elvis Presley.

GLENN TILBROOK: £24.50, 7.30pm Hailsham Pavilion, George Street, Hailsham (01323) 841414. Co-founder of the much loved band, Squeeze.

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: £5, 8pm Elephant and Castle, Lewes. Elye Cuthbertson.

LOOSE CABOOSE: £6, 7.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076.

SOME GUYS HAVE ALL THE LUCK: £25, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Rod Stewart tribute show.

THE UPBEAT BEATLES: £20-£22, 7.30pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. Tribute show.

SUNDAY, MARCH 24

COMEDY

ALFIE MOORE: £13.50, 8pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Getting Away With Murder.

JESS ROBINSON: No Filter. £12, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Borde Hill Gardens, 11 miles with Sue D 07803 086840 Meet at Borde Hill car park, just north of Haywards Heath, 10am.

LEWES FOOTPATHS GROUP: Stanmer, 4 miles with Anne D 474697. Meet at North Street car park, Lewes, 9.30am.

CONCERTS

LEWES FESTIVAL OF SONG: 6pm St Anne’s Church, Lewes. Songs by Britten, Schumann and Faure, see ww.lewesfestivalofsong.co.uk

WHEN SWING WAS KING: £13-£15, 2pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. With the Conchord Big Band.

GIGS

LEE MEAD – MY STORY: Sunday, March 24, 7.30pm, £25.50-£47, The Capitol, Horsham.

LUCY ROSE: £11-£19, 7pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. Album launch.

THE LUCK: £8, 7.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171.

THE WAVE PICTURES: 7.30pm, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Tickets available from www.seetickets.com

STAGE

AN EVENING WITH THE HAIRY BIKERS: From £23.65, 7pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. An epic night of cooking and conversation with Si King and Dave Myers.

ARIEL EAST GRINSTEAD SHOWCASE 2019: £12-£14, 6.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636.

MONDAY, MARCH 25

COMMUNITY

EVENING OF MEDIUMSHIP: With medium Sandra Stevenson, 7.30pm, with refreshments and raffle, £5, Barnham Community Hall, Yapton and Barnham SNU Spiritualist Pioneer Centre.

WALK: Meet 10am in the car park of the Bax Castle, Two Mile Ash Road, RH13 0LA. 5.1 mile HDC walk going North along the Downs Link towards Christ’s Hospital school to Itchingfield via Sharpenhurst Hill. Can be muddy in places. Some stiles. No dogs please. 2 hrs 15 mins. Graham 07894 735532.

GIGS

THE MAGNIFICENT MUSIC HALL: Tuesday, March 26, 2.30pm, £16.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220.

STAGE

CLUB TROPICANA THE MUSICAL: From £13, 7.45pm until March 30 (Thurs/SAt mat 2.30pm) Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. Starring Joe McElderry, Neil McDermott, Kate Robbins, Emily Tierney and Amelle Berrabah.

DR MICHAEL MOSLEY: £25.50, 8pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Trust Fast Health with Dr Michael Mosley.

TUESDAY, MARCH 26

COMEDY

ROBERT NEWMAN: £14, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Robert Newman’s Total Eclipse of Descartes.

COMMUNITY

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: High and Over, 8 miles with Yvonne 01444 441926. Meet at High and Over car park, 10.30am.

TALK: The Pioneering Women Doctors of Brighton and Hove by Louise Peskett, 5.30pm The Keep, Falmer. £5.

GIGS

FAITH: £22.50, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. The George Michael Legacy.

JAKE ISAAC: £11, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Plus support.

JAMES MORRISON: £28.50, 7pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. Plus support.

THE STRANGLERS: £30, 7pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Plus Dr Feelgood.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 27

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 10am at the car park entrance, Rookwood Golf Course, Horsham RH12 3RR. Take Robin Hood Lane off the A24 and follow the signs. Please park at the far end of the car park. 4.5 mile HDC walk via Broadbridge Heath using the Riverside Walk. 1 stile. Can be muddy. No dogs. 2 hrs. Michael 07719 467861.

COMEDY

ED GAMBLE: Blizzard. £13, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

ROBIN MORGAN: Honeymoon. £10-£12, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Weir Wood Reservoir and Back, 11 miles with Sue D 07803 086840. Meet at Ardingly car park on Street Lane, 10am.

GIGS

JAZZ CAFE: 8pm Pavilion Cafe Bar, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. Featuring Jo Fooks (tenor saxophone).

MIKE AND THE MECHANICS: £37.50-£42.50, 7.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Looking Back Over My Shoulder Tour.

THURSDAY, MARCH 28

COMEDY

COMIC BOOM: £8-£10, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Headliner Darren Harriott, MC Mark Simmons.

COMMUNITY

HAYWARDS HEATH PROSTATE CANCER SUPPERT GROUP: Next meeting, Dolphin Surgery, Butlers Green Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 4BN, 3pm-5pm. Talk with Professor Robert Huddart Institute of Cancer Research and Royal Marsden Hospital. Refreshments available, entry free.

POLEGATE RAMBLERS: Blackboys, 5 miles with Pat 471359. Or, Country Walk, Lowland Farms and Fields, 10 miles with Liz 01424 846437 (picnic lunch) (leader at start). Meet Wannock Road Recreation Ground, 9.30am.

CONCERTS

HELLO AGAIN – THE STORY OF NEIL DIAMOND: Thursday, March 28, 7.30pm, £23, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220.

LUNCHTIME RECITAL: Fee with retiring collection, 1.10pm St Anne’s Church, Lewes. Piano Trio.

GIGS

CARPENTERS GOLD: £25, 8pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Tribute show.

SEVEN DRUNKEN NIGHTS: £25, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. The Story of The Dubliners.

STAGE

DANCE CULTIVATION EVENING: 7pm, Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206. An opportunity to meet like-minded dance enthusiasts.

SHUT DOWN: From £19.50, 8pm Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206. Vincent Dance Theatre.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Cineworld Brighton Marina (0871 200 2000): Captain Marvel (12A) Fri & Thu 2.30, 4.00, 5.30, 7.00, 8.30; Sat 10.00, 11.30, 1.00, 2.30, 4.00, 5.30, 7.00, 8.30; Sun 10.30, 12.00, 1.30, 5.00, 4.30, 7.30; Mon, Tue & Wed 2.10, 4.10, 5.10, 7.30. Fighting With My Family (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun & Thu 2.40, 5.20, 8.00; Mon, Tue & Wed 2.40, 5.30, 8.20. Fisherman’s Friends (12A) Fri & Thu 2.10, 4.50, 7.30; Sat 11.20, 2.10, 4.50, 7.30; Sun 12.20, 3.10, 5.50, 8.30; Mon, Tue & Wed 2.30, 5.10, 7.50. Five Feet Apart (12A) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 1.00, 3.10, 5.40, 8.10; Sat 12.40, 3.10, 5.40, 8.10; Sun 1.00, 3.30, 6.00, 8.30. Green Book (12A) Fri-Thu 4.50. Instant Family (12A) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 2.00; Sat & Sun 3.00. Us (15) Fri & Thu 1.10, 3.30, 6.15, 7.45, 9.00; Sat & Sun 10.00, 12.45, 3.30, 6.15, 7.45, 9.00; Mon, Tue & Wed 1.30, 3.30, 6.15, 7.45, 9.00. What Men Want (15) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 3.00, 5.50, 8.40; Sat & Sun 5.50, 8.40. Movies For Juniors: Bumblebee (PG) Sat & Sun 10.00. Movies For Juniors: Harvie And The Magic Museum (U) Sat & Sun 10.10. How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) Sat & Sun 12.30. The Kid Who Would Be King (PG) Sat & Sun 11.40. The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (U) Sat 12.00, 2.20; Sun 11.50, 2.20. The Great Escape With Dan Snow: A Gala Screening On The 75th Anniversary (PG) Sun 6.00. Unlimited Screening: Mid90s (tbc) Mon 8.00. Diana Ross: Her Life, Love And Legacy (PG) Tue 8.00. Unlimited Screening: Shazam! (tbc) Wed 8.00.

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Fisherman’s Friends (12A) Fri 4.10; Sat 9.10; Sun 9.00; Mon 3.15; Silver Screen: Tue 3.15; HOH Subtitled: Wed 8.45; Thu 1.00. The White Crow (12A) Fri 1.25, 6.45; Sat 1.00, 6.30; Sun 6.15; Mon 12.30, 6.00; Tue & Wed 6.00; Thu 9.00; Big Scream: Wed 12.00; Silver Screen: Thu 3.30. Dementia Friendly Screening: My Sister Eileen (U) Fri 11.00. Free Solo (12A) Fri 9.30; Wed 3.00. Everybody Knows (15) Sat 3.40; Silver Screen: Tue 12.15. Kids’ Club: Sing (U) Sat 10.30. Toddler Time: Tractor Ted Meets Baby Animals (U) Mon 11.15. Joni 75: A Birthday Celebration (12A) Sun 3.15. Vintage Sundays: The Wild Bunch (18) Sun 12.00. Bite-Sized Ballets: The Three Little Pigs (U) Sun 10.30. Green Book (12A) Mon 8.45. Diana Ross Her Life, Love And Legacy (U) Tue 8.45. The Ponds (12A) Thu 6.30.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): Captain Marvel (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.15, 8.00; Sat & Sun 1.00, 4.00, 7.30. Fisherman’s Friends (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.00, 7.30; Sat & Sun 4.45, 7.15. The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (U) Sat & Sun 3.00.

CHICHESTER

Cineworld (0871 2208000): IMAX 2D: Captain Marvel (12A) Fri-Thu 1.20, 4.20, 7.20; Sat & Sun 10.20, 1.20, 4.20, 7.20. Captain Marvel (12A) Fri-Thu 11.40, 2.30, 5.30, 8.30. Fighting With My Family (12A) Fri-Thu 12.20, 3.00, 5.40, 8.20. Fisherman’s Friends (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 11.30, 2.10, 4.50, 7.30; Sat & Sun 2.10, 4.50, 7.30. Five Feet Apart (12A) Fri-Thu 11.30, 2.20, 5.10, 8.00. Green Book (12A) Fri & Thu 11.50, 2.50, 5.50; Sat 2.50, 5.50; Sun 2.50; Mon, Tue & Wed 2.00, 5.00. Instant Family (12A) Fri-Thu 1.20, 4.10, 7.00. The White Crow (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 1.15, 4.15, 7.15; Sat & Sun 11.50, 4.15, 7.15. Us (15) Fri & Mon-Thu 12.45, 3.30, 6.15, 7.45, 9.00; Sat & Sun 10.00, 12.45, 3.30, 6.15, 7.45, 9.00. What Men Want (15) Fri & Thu 11.40, 2.20, 5.00, 8.50; Sat 5.00, 8.50; Sun 5.00; Mon, Tue & Wed 11.40, 2.20, 5.00. Movies For Juniors: Bumblebee (PG) Sat & Sun 10.10. Movies For Juniors: Harvie And The Magic Museum (U) Sat & Sun 10.10. How To Train Your Dragon; The Hidden World (PG) Sat & Sun 11.00, 1.40. The Kid Who Would Be King (PG) Sat & Sun 11.20. The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (U) Sat & Sun 11.30, 2.15. The Great Escape With Dan Snow: A Gala Screening On The 75th Anniversary (PG) Sun 6.00. Unlimited Screening: Mid90s (tbc) Mon 8.00. Diana Ross: Her Life, Love And Legacy (PG) Tue 8.00. Unlimited Screening: Shazam! (tbc) Wed 8.00.

New Park (01243 786650): The Rhythm Section (15) Fri 8.00. On The Basis Of Sex (12A) Fri & Tue 12.45; Sat 3.30; Wed 4.45; Thu 6.00. The Favourite (15) Fri 3.30; Sat 8.45; Mon 1.00. Scotch: A Golden Dram (PG) Fri 6.15; Wed 12.00. Everybody Knows (15) Fri 8.15; Sat 12.45; Sun 3.00; Mon & Tue 6.00; Wed 2.00; Thu 1.00. Capernaum (15) Sat 6.00; Sun 12.30; Mon 8.45. The Great Escape (PG) Sun 6.00. What They Had (15) Mon & Thu 3.45; Tue 8.45. Foxtrot (15) Tue 3.30; Thu 8.45.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) Thu 8.00.

CRAWLEY

Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Ben Is Back (15) Fri & Mon-Thu 11.00. IMAX 3D: Captain Marvel (12A) Fri & Sat 11.10, 2.00, 4.50, 7.40, 10.30; Sun 2.00, 4.50, 7.40; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.10, 2.00, 4.50, 7.40. 4DX 3D: Captain Marvel (12A) Fri & Sat 12.10, 3.00, 5.50, 8.40, 11.30; Sun 12.10, 3.00, 5.50, 8.40; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.10, 3.00, 5.50, 8.40. Captain Marvel (12A) Fri 12.40, 1.30, 2.30, 3.30, 4.20, 5.20, 6.20, 7.10, 8.10, 9.10; Sat 11.40, 12.40, 1.30, 2.30, 3.30, 4.20, 5.20, 6.20, 7.10, 8.10, 9.10; Sun 11.40, 12.40, 1.30, 2.30, 3.30, 4.20, 6.20, 7.10, 8.10, 9.10; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.40, 1.30, 2.30, 3.30, 4.20, 5.20, 6.20, 7.10, 8.10, 9.10. Cold Pursuit (15) Fri & Sat 11.00pm. Spanish: Everybody Knows – Todos Lo Saben (15) Fri & Mon-Thu 11.30. Fighting With My Family (12A) Fri & Sat 12.30, 3.10, 5.50, 8.30, 11.10; Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.30, 3.10, 5.50, 8.30. Fisherman’s Friends (12A) Fri-Thu 12.20, 3.00, 5.40, 8.20. Five Feet Apart (12A) Fri-Thu 12.20, 2.50, 5.20, 7.50. Green Book (12A) Fri 1.20, 10.00; Sat 10.00; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 1.20. How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) Fri & Mon-Thu 4.30; Sat & Sun 11.30, 2.00, 4.30. Instant Family (12A) Fri, Sat & Thu 11.50, 2.40, 5.30, 8.15; Sun 11.50, 2.40, 5.20; Mon, Tue & Wed 11.30, 2.20, 5.10. Hindi: Kesari (tbc) Fri & Mon-Thu 1.30, 7.30; Sat & Sun 7.30. The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (U) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.00; Sat & Sun 11.45, 2.20, 5.00. The Prodigy (15) Fri & Sat 10.20pm. Us (15) Fri & Sat 11.30, 12.30, 2.20, 3.20, 5.10, 6.10, 7.00, 8.00, 9,00, 9.50, 10.50; Sun 11.30, 12.30, 2.20, 3.20, 5.10, 6.10, 7.00, 8.00, 9,00, 9.50; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.30, 12.30, 2.20, 3.20, 5.10, 6.10, 7.00, 8.00, 9,00. What Men Want (15) Fri-Thu 12.20, 3.10, 6.00, 8.50. Bite-Sized Northern Ballets: Three Little Pigs (U) Sat 11.00. Movies For Juniors: Bumblebee (PG) Sat & Sun 10.00. Movies For Juniors: Disney Princess Season: Beauty And The Best (U) Sat & Sun 10.10. Movies For Juniors: Harvie And The Magic Museum (U) Sat 10.10; Sun 10.20. The Kid Who Would Be King (PG) Sat & Sun 10.40. The Great Escape With Dan Snow: A Gala Screening On The 75th Anniversary (PG) Sun 6.00. Unlimited Screening: Mid90s (tbc) Mon 8.00. Diana Ross: Her Life, Love And Legacy (PG) Tue 8.00. Unlimited Screening: Shazam! (tbc) Wed 8.00.

The Hawth (01293 553636): (Next film April 3.)

EASTBOURNE

Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Captain Marvel (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 2.30, 4.00, 5.30, 7.00, 8.30; Sat & Sun 10.10, 11.30, 1.00, 2.30, 4.00, 5.30, 7.00, 8.30. Fighting With My Family (12A) Fri, Tue & Thu 2.20, 4.50, 7.30; Sat 2.10, 4.50, 7.30; Sun 2.10, 4.50; Mon & Wed 2.30, 5.50. Fisherman’s Friends (12A) Fri, Tue & Thu 2.40, 5.20, 8.00; Sat & Sun 12.00, 2.40, 5.20, 8.00; Mon & Wed 2.40, 5.20, 8.20. Instant Family (12A) Fri, Sat, Tue & Thu 5.40; Mon & Wed 5.00. Us (15) Fri & Mon-Thu 3.15, 6.00, 8.45; Sat & Sun 12.30, 3.15, 6.00, 8.45. What Men Want (15) Fri, Tue & Thu 3.00, 8.20; Sat 8.20; Sun 7.30; Mon & Wed 3.10, 7.40. Movies For Juniors: Bumblebee (PG) Sat 10.00. How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) Sat & Sun 11.40. The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (U) Sat 10.00, 12.30, 3.00; Sun 10.20, 12.50, 3.20. The Great Escape With Dan Snow: A Gala Screening On The 75th Anniversary (PG) Sun 6.00. Unlimited Screening: Mid90s (tbc) Mon 8.00. Unlimited Screening: Shazam! (tbc) Wed 8.00.

Curzon (01323 731441): The Kindergarten Teacher (12A) 2.10 (not Sat & Sun); 5.10. Captain Marvel (12A) 2.00, 5.00, 8.00. Instant Family (12A) 2.10 (Sat & Sun only); 8.10. Colette (15) 2.05. Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) 5.05. Green Book (12A) 8.05.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Captain Marvel (12A) 2.00, 5.00. Kids Crew: Smallfoot (U) Sat 10.10. The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (U) Sat & Sun 12.15. Silver Screen: A Star Is Born (15) Wed 10.10.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Green Book (12A) Fri & Sun 7.45. How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) Sat 11.00; Sun 2.15. Shoplifters (15) Mon & Tue 7.45. A Star Is Born (15) Wed & Thu 2.15, 7.45.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (No films this week.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Fisherman’s Friends (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 1.45, 4.45, 7.45; Sat 11.00, 1.45, 4.45, 7.45; Sun 2.30, 4.55, 7.45. Dementia Friendly Screening: Fisherman’s Friends (12A) Fri 11.00. Can You Ever Forgive Me? (15) Fri & Sun-Thu 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Sat 5.15, 8.15. The Kid Who Would Be King (PG) Sat 10.30, 2.15. Sing-A-Long The Greatest Showman (12A) Sat 2.30, 7.00. South East Stories (15) Mon 4.45, 7.45. Box Office Babies Screening: Fisherman’s Friends (12A) Tue 10.30.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): Good Time (15) Fri 7.30. The Wife (12A) Sun 2.30.

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): The White Crow (15) Fri, Sat, Mon Wed & Thu 3.30, 6.00, 8.30; Sun 3.45, 6.15, 8.45; Tue 12.00, 3.15, 5.45, 8.15. Fisherman’s Friends (12A) Fri, Sat, Mon & Wed 3.45, 6.15, 8.45; Sun 3.30, 6.00, 8.30; Tue 3.00, 5.30, 8.00; Thu 4.00, 6.15, 8.45. The Kindergarten Teacher (12A) Fri, Sat & Mon 4.00, 8.45; Sun 1.30; Tue 3.15; Wed 1.15, 3.45, 8.45; Thu 3.15. Ray And Liz (15) Fri, Sat & Mon 6.15; Sun 3.30; Tue 5.30; Wed 1.00, 6.15; Thu 7.30. Trans-Actions: An Exploration Of Gender Dysphoria (15) Sat 10.00. AI Artificial Intelligence (12A) Tue 8.00. Hedwig And The Angry Inch (15) Thu 5.30. The Great Escape (PG) Sun 6.00. How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) Sat 11.00, 1.30; Sun 11.15; Relaxed: Sat 11.25; Autism Friendly: 11.30.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): Mary Queen Of Scots (15) Fri 3.30. Fisherman’s Friends (12A) Fri 1.15, 8.20; Sat 5.00; Sun 12.15, 5.00; Mon & Tue 1.30, 6.05; Wed 1.30, 3.45. Fighting With My Family (12A) Fri 6.05; Sat 7.20; Mon 3.45. Alita: Battle Angel (12A) Sat & Sun 2.30; Mon 8.30. NT Live Encore: The Tragedy Of Richard The Second (12A) Sat 7.15. All Is True (12A) Tue 3.45; Wed 8.35. BlacKkKlansman (15) Tue 8.20; Wed 6.05.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (Next film April 20.)

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): The Guernsey Literary And Potato Peel Pie Society (12A) Sat 2.30.

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Cream Tea Classics: The Great Escape (PG) Wed 1.30. The White Crow (12A) Fri & Mon 11.15, 2.10, 5.45, 8.25; Sat 3.20, 5.45, 8.25; Sun 3.10, 8.05; Tue & Wed 11.00, 2.10, 5.45, 8.25; Thu 2.10, 5.45, 8.25; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.00. Captain Marvel (12A) Fri 6.00, 8.35; Sat 12.20, 3.00, 6.00, 8.35; Sun 12.30, 2.30; Mon & Thu 2.20, 5.10; Tue 2.20, 4.45; Wed 5.30. Fisherman’s Friends (12A) Fri 11.30, 2.30, 6.05, 8.30; Sat 3.40, 6.05, 8.30; Sun 12.00, 3.00, 5.45; Mon 11.30, 2.30, 6.10, 8.35; Tue & Wed 11.15, 2.00, 6.10, 8.35; Thu 2.30, 6.10, 8.35; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.30. Green Book (12A) Fri 11.00, 2.20; Sat 12.40; Tue 11.30; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.15. How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) Sat 1.25. The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (U) Sat 10.20. Mary Poppins Returns (U) Sun 12.15. Saturday Morning Movie: Mary Poppins Returns (U) Sat 10.30. Free Solo (12A) Mon 8.15. Diana Ross: Her Life Love And Legacy (U) Tue 8.00. Maiden (12A) Wed 8.15. Blue Note Records: Beyond The Notes (15) Wed 8.15. The Great Escape 75th Anniversary Event With Dan Snow (PG) Sun 6.00.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Badlyfest: Men Behaving Badly + Simon Nye Q&A (PG) Tue 8.00.

Captain Marvel (12A) Fri, Mon, Wed & Thu 3.15, 5.25, 8.00; Sat 12.30, 2.45, 5.45, 8.15; Sun 12.30, 3.05, 5.45, 8.15; Tue 3.00, 5.45. Colette (15) Fri, Wed & Thu 12.00; Sat 12.20; Sun 10.15; Mon & Tue 11.45. Disability Friendly Screening: The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (U) Sat 10.15. Fisherman’s Friends (12A) Fri, Wed & Thu 12.00, 2.40, 6.00, 8.30; Sat & Sun 12.15, 3.15, 5.50, 8.20; Mon 2.40, 6.00, 8.30; Tue 11.30, 2.00, 5.30, 8.30. Green Book (12A) Fri, Mon, Wed & Thu 12.25; Tue 12.00. How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) Sat 10.05; Sun 10.05, 12.45. Parent & Baby Screening: Us (15) Mon 12.00. The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (U) Sat & Sun 10.00. Us (15) Fri, Mon, Wed & Thu 2.30, 5.15, 8.20; Sat 3.00, 5.30, 8.30; Sun 2.45, 5.30, 8.30; Mon 2.30, 5.15, 8.20; Tue 2.30, 4.30, 8.00.

Connaught (01903 206206): Green Book (12A) Fri 12.30; Mon 3.00. Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) Fri 8.20; Sun & Tue 12.00; Mon 12.15; Thu 12.30. Free Solo (12A) Fri 12.45; Tue 8.20. The Aftermath (15) Fri & Tue 3.15. Ben Is Back (15) Fri, Sat, Mon, Wed & Thu 6.00; Sun 5.40; Dementia Friendly: Tue 12.30. Everybody Knows (15) Fri & Mon 8.15; Sat, Wed & Thu 8.20; Sun 8.00; Tue 3.00. Saturday Morning Pictures: The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (U) Sat 10.15. Maiden (12A) Sun 3.15; Mon 8.20; Tue 6.00. The Great Escape With Dan Snow (PG) Sun 6.00. Silver Screen: Can You Ever Forgive Me? (15) Mon 11.00. Oscar Wilde: An Ideal Husband (U) Wed 7.30.