10 things coming up in the Worthing area!

Things you won't want to miss...

1 Dance. Didy Veldman’s The Knot, a dance theatre take on matrimony, will be at the Connaught Theatre, Worthing on Friday, November 16. Spokesman Simon Harper said: “Dutch-born choreographer and director Veldman has a cast of seven exceptional dancers playing the roles of the bride, groom, best man and bridesmaids, and audience members become the wedding guests as the evening and celebrations unfold. The Knot explores familiar scenes of marriage as the Connaught Theatre becomes a wedding venue and guests arrive as excitement builds and scenes of love and togetherness overcome anticipation and nerves amongst the wedding party. Known for a sharp-eyed approach and some humorous touches, The Knot is Veldman’s second work for her company Umanoove since it launched with her critically-acclaimed The Happiness Project in 2016.”

2 Music. Performers from the Yehudi Menuhin School are heading to Arundel Cathedral on November 10 at 7.30pm in support of the Chichester-based Sussex Snowdrop Trust. The trust provides nursing care at home for local children who have a life-threatening illness or who may be terminally ill.Concert spokeswoman Lucy Ashworth said: “The school has produced amazing musicians such as Nigel Kennedy and Vanessa Mae as well BBC Young musicians of the Year. The Yehudi Menuhin School near Guildford is one of the most prestigious music schools in the world for violinists.” Tickets from www.eventbrite.co.uk.

3 Music. Ríoghnach Connolly and Stuart McCallum are the creative heart of The Breath who play a headline show at the Komedia Studio in Brighton on November 8. Spokesman James Wallace said: “Ríoghnach – singer, lyricist and flautist – is Armagh born and Manchester based. Known for her work with Afro Celt Sound System and Honeyfeet, she has a remarkable voice, a deep elegiac sensibility and a mischievous character. Stuart, by contrast, is a Mancunian urbanite, a guitarist who’s worked with Cinematic Orchestra and is given to dry understatement and calm confidence. Together, they have a remarkable connection. They are on a UK tour performing tracks from their brand-new album, Let the Cards Fall – a bewitching collection of songs that journeys from lush, beguiling storytelling to uplifting, punch-the-air anthems refining their unique Manchester take on alt-folk. Yet it’s the emotional depth of the songs and the incredible spark that the duo share on stage that make the Breath’s live performance so compelling.”

4 Theatre. Magicians, time-travellers and “all-round spiffing chaps” Morgan & West bring two shows to Worthing. Fresh from their appearance on CW Network and Netflix’s Penn & Teller: Fool Us and packed houses in Beijing, they are touring the country with their critically-acclaimed show Parlour Tricks and an Utterly Spiffing Spectacular magic show for kids at Worthing’s Connaught Theatre on Saturday, November 10. Tickets on 01903 206206 and online at worthingtheatres.co.uk.

5 Music. The Nimmo Brothers play Shoreham’s Ropetackle on Tuesday, November 13 at 8pm. The Nimmo Brothers from Glasgow have proved themselves to be one of the most respected of exponents of modern blues the UK has seen since the blues boom of the 1960s.

6 Music. The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain will be visiting Worthing for a festive show with bells on. George Hinchliffe’s Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain will be at Worthing Assembly Hall on Wednesday, November 14. Their new show charts the Ukes’ rise from curiosity to virtuosity, from village hall to the Royal Albert Hall. The Ukes of GB have performed for the British Royal Family and at the BBC Proms. Now they are adding a little festive frivolity to the show.

7 Music. The Merlin Ensemble Vienna, founded in 1991, are the latest guests in the Chichester Chamber Concerts series. They will perform in the Assembly Room in the Chichester Council House in North Street on Thursday, November 8 at 7.30pm (tickets from Chichester Festival Theatre). Their aim is to offer a variety of chamber music programmes and also projects of music/drama which combine chamber music with dramatic perfor-mance, all at the highest level .

8 Music. Farran is album number four for Scottish duo Mairearad Green and Anna Massie who play Brighton Toy & Model Museum Folk Club on Friday, November 9. Spokeswoman Maxine Soars said: “Given that Mairearad grew up by Achnahaird bay and is now living by the sea in Ullapool and Anna is from the village of Fortrose by the Moray Firth, it is not surprising that there is a marine-themed title and cover illustration for this duo’s fourth album. The album is called Farran which is the Scots word for the starboard side of a boat and the beautiful marine illustrations for the cover design are by illustrator and mural artist, Chelsea Frew from Glasgow.”

9 Music. Lindisfarne play Shoreham’s Ropetackle, Saturday, November 10, 8pm. Legendary 70s folk-rock pioneers Lindisfarne return with a classic six-piece line-up of long-time members fronted by original founder-member Rod Clements on vocals, mandolin, fiddle and slide guitar with a repertoire of songs including Meet Me On The Corner, Fog On The Tyne, Lady Eleanor and Run For Home.

10 Music. Blake celebrate 10 years together. They lead a charity concert on Saturday, November 10 at Worthing’s Pavilion Theatre. Supporting Blake will be Faryl Smith. Faryl came to prominence when she reached the final of Britain’s Got Talent in 2008 aged only 12 years. Also supporting are Sussex Gruffs Male Voice Choir and the Seaford College Chapel Choir. Tickets from Worthing Theatres.

