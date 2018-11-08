10 things coming up in the Chichester/Bognor area

Things you won't want to miss!

1 Music. Chichester Jazz Club welcomes the Nigel Price Quartet to the Pallant Suite, 7 South Pallant, Chichester on November 9, featuring Nigel – guitar, Visilis Xenopoulos – saxophone, Ross Stanley – organ and Winston Clifford – drums. Admission £15 for guests, £8 for members, Students enjoy a special entry price of £5, but this reduces to £3 for student members. Student membership costs £5. For guests only, advance tickets can be bought at The Novium, Tower Street – 01243 775888. www.thenovium.org. Doors 6.45pm, music 7.45pm.

2 Music. Performers from the Yehudi Menuhin School are heading to Arundel Cathedral on November 10 at 7.30pm in support of the Chichester-based Sussex Snowdrop Trust. The trust provides nursing care at home for local children who have a life-threatening illness or who may be terminally ill. Tickets from www.eventbrite.co.uk.

3 Art. Karl Hagedorn: Rhythmical Expressions promises a reassessment of a forgotten artist at Chichester’s Pallant House Gallery until February 3. Gallery spokeswoman Sarah Jackson said: “Karl Hagedorn’s paintings are some of the earliest and boldest examples of Post-Impressionism in Britain. Despite this, his name remains little-known to the wider public. A new exhibition at Pallant House Gallery looks to redress this and continues its mission to shine a light on overlooked but deserving figures in British art.”

4 Art. The Moncrieff-Bray Gallery winter exhibition near Petworth runs from Saturday, November 3-Sunday, November 25 and by appointment until Christmas. Elspeth Moncrieff, who set up the Moncrieff-Bray Gallery in 2005, is promising a stunning collection of paintings, print-making, sculpture and ceramics.

5 Art. A new bequest of six works by Keith Vaughan (1912-1977) forms the heart of a new display at Chichester’s Pallant House Gallery. The new works were bequeathed to the Gallery by Sir Peter Shaffer (1926-2016). Best known as the playwright who created Equus and Amadeus, Shaffer was a friend of the artist. Both men had strong links with the Chichester area. Keith Vaughan: Recent Acquisitions runs until January 27.

6 Theatre. It’s now in its 40th year, and the audiences are loving it just as much as ever. Mike Sterling (The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables) is delighted to step into the shoes of Juan Perón opposite Lucy O’Byrne as Eva as Evita takes to the road once again. It plays Southsea’s Kings Theatre from November 13-17 (02392 828282). Evita follows Eva’s journey from humble beginnings through to extraordinary wealth, power and status before her death at 33.

7 Art. After 65 one-man exhibitions in London and the south-east, landscape artist Mervyn Goode (left) makes his Chichester debut with an exhibition running at the city’s Oxmarket Gallery until November 18.

8 Music. The Merlin Ensemble Vienna, founded in 1991, are the latest guests in the Chichester Chamber Concerts series. They will perform in the Assembly Room in the Chichester Council House in North Street on Thursday, November 8 at 7.30pm (tickets the CFT).

9 Music. Chichester’s La Havana Jazz Club offers a night of music from BBC Young Jazz Musician of the Year Winner Alexandra Ridout (lower circle) on Friday, November 9. Music starts at 8.30pm with the support band. Entry on the door is £10 with £5 for students. 07709939993. La Havana Jazz Club, 3 Little London, Chichester.

10 Theatre. Grist to the Mill present The Unknown Soldier in the Mill Studio at Guildford’s Yvonne Arnaud Theatre on Friday, November 9. Jack stayed on when the guns fell silent, to search the battlefields for the boys that could not go home... 01483 44 0000.

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/a-ha-confirm-brighton-date-1-8693608

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/chichester-voices-celebrate-the-genius-of-purcell-1-8691015

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/opera-lesley-garrett-makes-her-chichester-festival-theatre-debut-in-her-first-ever-play-1-8691035



http://https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/trio-martinu-perform-in-the-chichester-university-chapel-of-the-ascension-1-8691009



http://https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/arts/royal-ballet-principals-help-petworth-house-commemorate-armistice-centenary-1-8688352



http://https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/hollyoaks-star-jorgie-porter-and-her-brush-with-fame-1-8690875

https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/music/the-phantom-of-the-opera-offered-with-organ-accompaniment-in-worthing-1-8691013

https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/music/the-ukulele-orchestra-of-great-britain-offer-festive-fun-in-worthing-1-8691003