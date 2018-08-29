Trombone quartet at the Regis Centre

Roger Clayden is masterminding a trombone quartet on September 7 as part of his 60 Minutes of Classical Music series in the Studio 1 Room of the Regis Centre, Bognor Regis. Tickets £6.50; under-25s £3.50; www.regiscentre.co.uk.

The performers will be William Brown, The Royal Opera House, London; Nick West, Royal Marines Band; Robert Moseley, BBC Concert Orchestra; and Roger Clayden, bass trombone.

The programme will be: Fanfare 100 – Roger Clayden; William Tell Overture – Rossini; Pavane – Tielman Susato; Scarborough Fair – traditional; Beethoven’s Fifth; Colonel Bogey March – Kenneth Alford; Air on G String – JS Bach; Finlandia – Jean Sibelius Op.26 No7; Coro dei Pellegrini, Tannhauser – Richard Wagner; Concerto 4 – G P Telemann; and Radetsky March – J Strauss.

Roger said: “We all met playing the Mozart Requiem at West Ham Parish Church and decided to hit Bognor Regis with true trombone style and change the world forever!”

