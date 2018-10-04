Trio celebrate ’30s and ’40s tunes with Haywards Heath Music Society

Haywards Heath Music Society welcomes the well known Sussex solo and operatic tenor Lawrence Olsworth-Peter to St Wilfrid’s Church, Haywards Heath, on Saturday, October 20 (7.30pm).

Lawrence will present the programme ‘Transatlantic Melodies: The Golden Age of Song’, joining soprano Lucy Cronin and pianist Harry Sever to celebrate arguably the two greatest decades of songwriting in the 20th century – the 1930s and ’40s.

This was an era when the likes of Cole Porter, Ivor Novello, Noel Coward, Kurt Weill and the Hollywood based German émigré Erich Korngold hit their peak, writing for cabaret, the movies and concert parties.

The trio will include some Second World War songs from popular artists such as Vera Lynn and the InkSpots who sang for the troops.

They will also lead the audience through a medley of favourites and explain how these songs came to be written, reflecting the emotional concerns of a generation emerging from the cabaret atmosphere of 1920s Berlin to the traumatic conclusion of the war with the rationing and austerity that followed.

Lawrence recently starred as Gaston in La Traviata with Diva Opera and sung the part of Almaviva in Rossini’s Barber of Seville for several UK companies including OperaUpClose, Merry Opera and Garden Opera.

Tickets £15 (£12 for members).

Visit www.haywardsheathmusicsociety.org.uk to find out more.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.