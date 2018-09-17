Travel the world with organist D’Arcy Trinkwon

Virtuoso organist D’Arcy Trinkwon is offering the chance to Travel the World in Seven Concerts in his 45 Minutes of Music series at The Meeting House, University of Sussex from September to May. Admission is free and the concerts start at 12 noon.

There are seven concerts this year - on the last Wednesday of seven months during the academic year until May 2019.

D’Arcy said: “The concerts are designed to be interesting to everyone, and the audiences continue to grow – showing that they are!”

He is promising a fascinating journey of musical discovery; during these seven concerts, music from countries all over the world will be explored in a colourful variety of programmes offering both entertainment and education.

The relaxed and informal concerts include verbal introductions from D’Arcy who explains details and background of each piece of music, so making the music accessible to even those new to great organ music.

A particular point of fascination in these concerts is that the audience can watch every move of the performer who plays on the organ’s Wi-Fi console (one of only two in the country) which sits in the centre of the audience.

“Many people have no idea exactly what an organist does – here at the Meeting House they can see everything, feeling totally involved as the musician and the music communicate with them.”

September 26 – The British Isles: England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland

October 31 – Belgium, Holland, Scandinavia (Denmark, Sweden, Norway)

November 28 – Germany

January 30 – Austria, Switzerland, Czechoslovakia, Russia

February 27 – Spain, Portugal, Italy, Hungary

March 27 – The USA

May 29 – France

The concerts take place in The Meeting House, University of Sussex, Falmer, Brighton, BN1 9QF. www.darcytrinkwon.com.

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/review-flowers-for-mrs-harris-chichester-festival-theatre-until-september-29-1-8636232



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/music-appreciation-with-angela-zanders-1-8635316



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/steve-harley-headlines-bognor-s-southdowns-folk-festival-1-8635310



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/all-that-malarkey-back-in-chichester-1-8635328



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/busy-season-ahead-for-bognor-regis-music-club-1-8635284



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/win-tickets-to-this-year-s-southdowns-folk-festival-in-bognor-regis-1-8634890



http://https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/worthing-panto-auditions-1-8635301http://https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/music/rock-n-roll-variety-back-in-worthing-1-8635296

