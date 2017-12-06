The Messiah in Chichester Cathedral

Arundel’s Hanover Band present The Messiah this Christmas.

Spokeswoman Lucy Brett said: “Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without Handel’s Messiah, and who better to present it than the period ensemble, Hanover Band? What we think of as a beloved British institution is the work of the Halle-born, Italian-trained Georg Friedrich Händel. After 36 years in London, he understood his public perfectly, and in Messiah produced a work that combined Protestant sensibility, pastoral vision, high-operatic drama and radiant celebration.

“Andrew Arthur conducts the Hanover Band Chorus, The Hanover Band and soloists Erica Eloff soprano, William Towers countertenor, Bradley Smith tenor and Tristan Hambleton bass baritone. The candlelight performance take place at Chichester Cathedral on Saturday, December 16 at 7.30pm and is repeated at St Nicholas Church Arundel on Saturday, December 23.”

Tickets at www.thehanoverband.com or 0333 666 3366.