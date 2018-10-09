Terence Charlston organ recital in Worthing

Terence Charlston is offering an organ recital at Christ Church, Grafton Road, Worthing on October 16 at 7pm, playing J S Bach, Schlick, Froberger, Parry and Prelleur.

Tickets £5 at the door.

Spokeswoman Janine Hobbs said: “Terence is an internationally-acknowledged specialist performer on early keyboard instruments. His broad career encompasses many complementary roles including solo and chamber musician, choral and orchestral director and teacher and academic researcher. He is a core member of the ensemble Florilegium and was a member of London Baroque from 1995 until 2007.

His large repertoire and numerous commercial recordings reflect his passionate interest in keyboard music of all types and styles.”

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/a-play-called-cock-at-chichester-s-minerva-theatre-review-1-8659399



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/arts/mayor-of-chichester-helps-homeless-with-art-exhibition-at-the-oxmarket-1-8658093



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/arts/petworth-festival-literary-week-tickets-go-on-sale-today-with-top-names-on-board-1-8658087



http://https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/gentlemen-of-few-play-chichester-date-on-their-epic-tour-1-8658091



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/brighton-festival-chorus-is-keen-to-recruit-at-its-open-rehearsal-1-8658085



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/tv-and-film/lady-gaga-astonishes-in-debut-film-lead-in-a-star-is-born-1-8659144



http://https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/music/shoreham-guitarist-richard-durrant-offers-new-album-as-pro-european-statement-1-8658079



http://https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/ruby-wax-will-teach-her-worthing-audience-how-to-be-human-1-8658081