Rosie Vinter is Chichester concert guest

The penultimate concert of the Last Friday Concert second series is an organ recital to be given by Rosie Vinter at St George’s Church, Cleveland Road, Chichester on September 28 at 7.30pm.

Spokeswoman Geraldine Burrows said: “We welcome Rosie back after several years of progressive study and she is now the 2018-19 organ scholar at Lichfield Cathedral.

“Rosie began studying music at an early age, learning the piano and singing in the choir at St George’s Church, Whyke. Since then, she has held posts as organist and choir mistress at St Mary the Virgin Church, Barnham where she founded the mixed voice choir in 2009.

“She then became the organ scholar at Chichester University, organ scholar at Chelmsford Cathedral, the graduate organist at Abbots Bromley School and, most recently, the organ scholar at Temple Church, London.

“Rosie has been teaching music for nine years and recently graduated from Chichester University with a degree in music with vocal teaching. She is currently studying for a masters degree in music performance at the London College of Music and the Fellowship diploma of the Royal College of Organists.”

Tickets are £10 on the door, (under-18s free) and interval refreshments are included.

