Mailman releases third single of 12 for 2019

‘An Hour In Your Shoes’, the third single from Horsham-based Mailman’s third album S3ASON (season three), has been released.

Mailman is the performing name of Sussex event organiser and rock musician Jamie ‘Stan’ Stanley.

For 2019, he plans to unleash one single each month until the end of the year.

After the last single has been released, the entire album will be out on all formats in January 2020.

Talking about his latest single Stan said: “This one is a straight forward anti-fascist, anti-bullying song of resistance. A reaction to the appalling rise of far right terrorism and the widespread normalisation of the bullying mindset in general. No pasarán, basically.”

An accompanying music video will be released on the last weekend of March on www.youtube.com/user/MailmanMusic.

Mailman’s fourth single, ‘Tortured Soul Complex’, will be out on Thursday, April 25.

Anyone keen to help with promotion can donate via paypal using the email address emporiaweb@yahoo.co.uk and follow Mailman on Spotify, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Visit www.mailmanstan.co.uk.

