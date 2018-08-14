Lovebug music day at Chichester College

Lovebug comes to Chichester College – a new all-day music festival featuring ska, roots reggae, dub, soul, acid jazz, northern soul, rare groove and modern soul hosted at Chichester College’s Pavilion Bar on August 18 from 3pm until midnight.

Promoter Si Macca said: “Music on the day will be played by veteran vinyl DJs Mark Howard & Mark Hunt (Ska-Beat-Soul) with special guests Eddie Stenner and Jamie McGreal (London Soul Cruise/Back Together Again), Jamjah Russell and Colin Read throughout the day and well into the night.

“Ramping up the afternoon is live music from band Birdsworth. These guys put on a super hip northern soul performance and the advice is: get in early – don’t miss out on seeing these guys! Headlining the event later in the evening will be the sensational ska/indie band Levi, the originators of Skindie, billed as simply live music at its very best, a must-see.

“The main events are to be held in the large Pavilion Bar garden with chill-out areas at the front of the venue. A Caribbean BBQ and plenty of ice cold Red Stripes will be available to keep the vibes flowing throughout the day. A secondary indoor bar is in the main Pavilion serving up Balearic acid-drenched house sounds of the late 80's and early 90's, acid funk, disco and northern soul - again played strictly on vinyl!”

Si added: “Like the sound of this day so far? Come and support the Lovebug all day festival. This will be a fantastic local event that we hope to repeat next year. Bring the family, bring your friends, get your sitters sorted for the evening!

“Tickets are now available at E.S.P, Cathedral Court, Chichester and The Pavilion Bar, Chichester College at £5 each. Children are welcome for free with paying adults from 3 – 6.30pm, from then it will be an adult event. Lovebug is strictly a limited ticket event! Get your tickets early to avoid disappointment. For more information call Simon on 07834 779536.”

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/arundel-festival-shakespeare-1-8599962

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/huge-scale-show-heading-to-fontwell-racecourse-1-8599955

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/arts/a-new-view-of-mary-queen-of-scots-1-8599933

https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/arts/husband-and-wife-exhibition-for-arundel-festival-1-8599937

https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/arts/summer-exhibition-at-arundel-museum-1-8599944

https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/music/top-nyckelharpa-players-in-shoreham-1-8599957