Jazz classics and a roast lunch: Julie Roberts and Michael Hinton ready for their next gig

Julie Roberts and Michael Hinton return to The Hassocks Hotel for another Sunday morning of popular jazz and blues.

The concert, which takes place on November 25 (11.30am-1pm), offers a selection of the great standards with some new material.

Reserve your tickets by emailing daverob246@gmail.com or by calling 01273 965036.

Food and drinks are available at the gig as well.

Music lovers can turn up without pre-booking but if you would like to have a roast lunch you will need to book in advance by phoning Chris on 01273 842 113.

Julie and Michael’s 2018 CD is out now and is only available at concerts.

The duo started performing together in 2016 and have already gained an enthusiastic following. For the past ten years Julie has performed around the south east in concert halls, music clubs, pubs, restaurants, an art gallery and festivals. She has performed solo with guitar or keyboard, in a duo, with small groups of musicians and big bands.

The Hassocks Hotel is next to Hassocks Station.

