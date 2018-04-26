"Forgotten genius" rediscovered in Chichester

Angela Zanders (piano) returns to the Funtington Music Group in May to give a lecture/recital on the music of Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel.

The sister of more famous brother Felix, Fanny was an accomplished pianist and a composer in her own right, with over 460 pieces of music to her credit.

Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel – Forgotten Genius will be in Chichester University’s Chapel of the Ascension on Wednesday, May 9 at 7.30pm.

FMG chairman Chris Hough said: “Angela has a special interest in promoting the accessibility of classical music and has been giving lecture recitals for many years. She has lectured in music appreciation for Birkbeck College, University of London and for the WEA and U3A in Hampshire and currently runs her own classes in music appreciation in Hampshire and West Sussex.

“She has been a lecturer at the University of Chichester since 2010 and is an adjudicator for The British and International Federation of Festivals. She has broadcast for BBC Radio 3 and has given performances throughout Europe and in Australia and New Zealand, both as soloist and accompanist and as pianist in the Solarek Piano Trio, which she formed in 1992. For ten years Angela was accompanist at the Centre for Young Musicians in London. She does a great deal of freelance accompanying and has worked with many internationally acclaimed singers and instrumentalists.”

Angela was born in London and has studied at The Purcell School, Trinity College of Music and Goldsmiths’ College, University of London. Angela will be joining colleagues for a performance of Messiaen’s Quartet for the End of Time at St Peter’s Church, Petersfield on Saturday, May 19 and will be giving a solo lunchtime concert at Chichester Cathedral on Tuesday, June 5.

For the FMG, Angela will focus on one of Fanny Mendelssohn- Hensel’s most important compositions, Das Jahr (The Year). She will talk about the work within the context of the composer’s life, as well as performing the entire piece. funtingtonmusicgroup.org.uk.

