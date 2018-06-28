Enchanting summer event heads to Horsham Park

The much awaited music line-up for this summer’s Enchanted Horsham festival has been announced.

Taking place in Horsham Park from Friday to Sunday, July 27-29, this not-to-be-missed extravaganza of theatre, entertainment, food, drink, fashion and music is set to really wow the whole family.

The event will offer visitors the chance to see and hear roving bands and beautiful soundscapes drifting throughout the festival.

There will be a different line-up each day, offering an eclectic mix of reggae, acoustic, jazz, swing, samba and salsa on the main stage, as well as soulful sounds in the Cider and Reggae bar.

On Friday, July 27, The Mountain Firework Company will take to the stage with their folk and alternative country pop, along with Mr Anchovy’s Loop-Pedal Madness, Harry’s Tricks with their Jazz and Swing and Hotpot’s Gypsy Jazz.

Saturday brings back Harry’s Tricks playing 1920s, ’30s and ’40s popular music from Britain and America as they combine the influences of Fats Waller, Al Bowlly, Slim Gaillard and Billie Holiday to create their own distinctive versions of classic songs. Those looking for something different can see The Scorchers playing ska, rocksteady and reggae, or they can listen to Salsadelic with their Latino rhythms, or revel in well-known favourites with The Spinettes Vintage Timeless Classics.

New for Sunday is the King’s Lagoon Flying Swordfish Dance Band with their compelling mix of African and South American rhythms and melodies. In addition people can experience Choro Bandido’s choro, samba and Latin America inspired music mixes, along with Uke’s Away the unique ukulele orchestra.

There is also a UV paint party with silent disco in The Neon Circus Tent. Kicking off at 9pm, The Soapbox Circus and Judi and the Doodlecats aim to amaze with their fire performers, acrobats, jugglers, LED hoopers, trapeze artists and magicians.

Tickets are available from www.enchantedhorsham.co.uk. Promotional code LOCAL will provide you with a 25 percent discount until the end of June.

