Chichester Festival for Music, Dance and Speech online entry deadline is looming

The deadline is fast approaching for entries for this year’s Chichester Festival for Music, Dance and Speech.

Chairman Jenie Pressdee said: “I am glad to report that the number of entries received is good.

“However, in view of the short time allowed to get the programme printed and ready for use we have to stick firmly to the closing date for online entries of Saturday, December 1 at http://www.cfmds.org.uk



“We have confidence in promoting another successful festival with excellent adjudicators lined up. However, we regret that the dance section will not be taking place this time due to personal reasons but it will be re-instated in 2020 . Musical theatre classes should increase as a result of this in our Speech & Drama section and all details are published in our syllabus which obtainable from Ackerman Music, West Street, Chichester, PO19 1RP or from our Honorary Secretary on www.cfmds.org.uk at the price of £3 each.

“One piece of exciting news is that we now have a partnership with Chichester Festival Theatre offering financial support from our Hilda Jackman Memorial Fund to help young people in the youth theatre. This is very much what Hilda Jackman would have liked as a local teacher of Speech & Drama for many years at Lavant House School as well as being a devoted theatre enthusiast.

“There have been many changes over the past two years with new committee members who are injecting their enthusiasm and new ideas into the festival which is refreshing and rejuvenating. In view of the fact that many festivals throughout the UK are having difficulties we are in a comfortable position to plan for the future. We are now approaching our 65th Festival so we have reached senior citizen status! However, there is a lot of life left in the festival to entertain, inform and educate our local community for many years to come. However, we are always on the look out for more volunteers to help before and during the festival in all sections.”

