Boundary-breaking Blackheart Orchestra bring huge sound to Hawth

The Blackheart Orchestra will be in concert on Wednesday, October 24 (7.45pm), at The Hawth Studio, Crawley.

After ten years of concert touring across the world, four acclaimed albums, appearances on Good Morning TV and BBC Radio 2 and awards ranging from Best British Duo to fourth Best New Band of 2018 in PROG magazine’s recent readers’ poll, the Blackheart Orchestra have become one of the must-see bands of 2018, says spokeswoman Lorraine McGregor.

“The pioneering duo blend musical styles, seamlessly sidestepping boundaries to create music huge enough to fill a cathedral. Well known for producing music beyond all-easily marketed genres, their multi-instrumental sonic landscapes have always been too unpredictable for pop, too adventurous for the mainstream and too plain weird for folk.

“Fusing acoustic fragility and electronica, The Blackheart Orchestra bring together stringed instruments with ’80s synthesisers and classical influences. Often mistaken for an eight-piece band on first listen, their stage has been described as a musical spaceship or laboratory where they are to be found continuously changing from electric and acoustic guitars, bowed guitar, piano, organ, bass and electronic percussion to vintage synthesisers, omnichord and melodica in a complex choreographed weave of musical moods and textures.

“One moment their sound is minimal and molecular, the next a mountain-like wall of sound with vast symphonic climaxes.

“Their four acclaimed albums and mesmerising live shows have won them obsessive worldwide fans, plaudits from musical giants and placements on TV commercials and films. Chrissy Mostyn’s haunting vocals, the Mike Oldfield-like multi-instrumental playing of Rick Pilkington plus their fearless combination of conventional and unconventional all reflect their universe where art meets sound and words paint pictures that take you with them on their deep musical journey into the human psyche.”

Tickets on 01293 553636.

