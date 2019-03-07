Adele, Ed Sheeran and Stormzy - just some of the stars who have performed at The Great Escape festival
Every May The Great Escape music festival showcases hundreds of up and coming artists at venues all over Brighton and Hove.
Since it began in 2006 it has backed new talen with many acts going on to become hugely successful artists.
1. Adele
Adele performs live on stage in 2015 (Photo by Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images) SUS-190227-164338001
Getty Images Europe
2015 Getty Images
2. Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran (Photo ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)
AFP
Other 3rd Party
3. Stormzy
Stormzy (Photo ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)
AFP
Other 3rd Party
4. Mumford & Sons
Mumford & Sons (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Samsung) SUS-190228-143615001
Getty Images North America
2016 Getty Images
View more