Fun for all the family at Knepp Castle’s Floral Fringe Fair

There’s something for all the family at the Floral Fringe Fair at Knepp Castle, Shipley, which is being held over the weekend of June 2/3.

As you approach up the long drive through the deer park at Knepp Castle (www.kneppestate.co.uk) you realise that you have arrived in a very special place.

The fair, which takes place in front of the John Nash designed private castle, home to the Burrell family and their re-wilding project, is a unique mix.

There’s a carefully selected collection of talented local artists and makers, small specialist plant nurseries, vintage stalls and wildlife information.

Plus there’s a twist of Steampunk style, delicious food for all diets from many artisan street food stalls, music, singing and dancing throughout the day.

You can see classic cars with people dressing up in vintage style.

Picnicking by the lake has become the thing to do at Floral Fringe, soaking up the atmosphere.

The local artisan food producers all come with a great selection of food especially made for the fair with picnics in mind.

Event organiser suggest you bring cash as not all of them have card machines.

Dogs on leads are welcome and there is a mini dog show each day as well as a best-dressed competition for visitors.

The fair is open from 10.30am to 5pm both days.

Adult tickets are £7.50, children under 14 £2, under 4s free.

The fair has recently been shortlisted as one of the top ten June events in the UK by the Holiday Lettings UK travel blogger!

More information https://www.facebook.com/floralfringefair