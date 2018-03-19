The Printmakers’ Exhibition at Chichester's Oxmarket Gallery,

The Printmakers’ Exhibition comes to the Oxmarket Gallery, Chichester, an annual show organised by Will and Nicki Dyke who run independent print classes and workshops in the area.

Running until Sunday, March 25, the exhibition is in its fifth year, and as before showcases art by members of their own print workshops and invited artists from West Dean. These include participants from visual arts, the foundation diploma, short courses, tutors and West Dean staff.

Will said: “We are thrilled to have participants in the exhibition who have visited our exhibition in previous years and have been inspired to learn printmaking at my workshops and West Dean College. The wonderful results speak for themselves, and we hope will offer new inspiration to visitors at this popular event’.

The coming together of the two is facilitated by Nicki Dyke who is also craft shop manager within West Dean College.

Nicki said: “The result is an extensive display of exciting artwork, in traditional print mediums which include woodcut, linocut, engraving, screen-print, etching, drypoint, mono-print and collagraph.

“One of the great things about the exhibition is its range and variety: works by new printmakers hang proudly beside pieces by established professionals. Being able to exhibit artwork is a valuable experience, at whichever stage of an artist’s development. The exhibition is a motivational opportunity, whether it’s a chance to invite family and friends to see the show and say ‘I did that’ or to gain valuable exhibiting experience and confidence if the aim is to make art a career, or simply work to a deadline.”

“As in the previous shows, some of the exhibiting printmakers will be on hand daily throughout the fortnight to talk about their prints and working practice, show visitors around the exhibits and provide information about the exciting and varied print courses available through Will, and West Dean College. Visitors can take away the latest leaflets and brochures from West Dean’s marketing stand situated within the exhibition.

“The majority of the framed pieces are available to buy, as are dozens more unframed prints in the display browsers. One of the advantages of printmaking is the ability to create print-runs or multiples. In this way the artist can produce several original versions of an image, and thereby sell each print at a competitive price, meaning visitors can support the artist and take home fantastic, but very affordable artwork.”

More information on mail@willdyke-printmaking.co.uk

