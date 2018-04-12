Steyning artist celebrates the rugged beauty of the British Isles

David Humphreys – Paintings & Collages offers an 80th birthday celebration for the Steyning artist at the Moncrieff-Bray Gallery, Woodruffs Farm, Woodruffs Lane, Egdean, Petworth (April 14-22).

Spokeswoman Hollie Monhemius said: “David has lived in Sussex for over 50 years. We first exhibited his work over a decade ago and now at 80 he is still at the height of his powers and pushing his work in new directions.

“David’s work is rooted in the landscape. He loves to walk, to Cissbury or Chanctonbury and down to the sea. Otherwise as far as Black Cap or the Kingly Vale… across the vineyards and down through the park to Petworth. Influenced by the poetry of Edward Thomas, he is a lyrical painter in the British pastoral tradition. When not in Sussex, David is drawn to the far-flung corners of the British Isles, setting forth in his red camper van. He responds to the purity and geography of these places. The vast sweeps of deserted beaches running into sheltered coves, the ancient hills swathed in mist, the bare rocks, coarse grass and whitewashed cottages hugging the shore or nestled in the dip of farmland.

“With his luminous but restrained palette, his feeling for rhythm and form, David celebrates the land as a life force. He has shown throughout Britain, New York, South America and on the Continent. A regular exhibitor at the Royal Academy, he is represented in many private, corporate and museum collections including The Art’s Council of Great Britain and The National Library of Wales.”

Open daily: 11am-4pm; Sunday: 11am-1.30pm and by appointment.

Visit www.moncrieff-bray.com.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.