Photographer Tom Hard reveals the beauty of the Horsham district

An eye-catching exhibition showcasing the work of photographer Tom Hard runs from Saturday, February 10, to May 5 at Horsham Museum and Art Gallery.

A spokesperson said: “Police Officer and amateur photographer Tom Hard has lived and worked in Horsham for most of his life.

“Tom is passionate about photography and about the local area.

“Beautiful South, his new photographic exhibition at Horsham Museum and Art Gallery, reflects his desire to showcase the beauty of Horsham District.

“Tom’s interest in photography grew from his experience at the age of 15, working in Horsham Photo Centre (also known as Kodak Express), where he was encouraged to learn about all aspects of the work.

“This gave him a great eye for excellent photography.

“A trip to Rome inspired Tom to begin taking a compact digital camera out with him wherever he went, and enabled him to capture a wide range of wonderful sights. During one such trip, to Regent’s Park in London, he took a photograph of a willow tree. This image, entitled ‘Summer Comes Early’, won the 2012 Royal Horticultural Society Photography competition in the Plant Portrait category.

“This success inspired Tom to invest in a digital SLR camera, and he has since gone on to be shortlisted for several prestigious awards and to have his work in print.”

