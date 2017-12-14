Magnificent tiger photos on display at Horsham Museum

A new exhibition in Horsham explores the links between tigers and Sussex.

Spokeswoman Rachel Weller said: “For over two hundred years tigers and Sussex have had a connection – from the one-time Felpham resident, William Blake, who immortalised it in the now famous line ‘tyger tyger burning bright’, to Winnie the Pooh, resident of Ashdown Forest whose friend Tigger was first illustrated in the 1928 A A Milne classic.”

Rachel added: “Today that connection continues as a West Sussex resident, Michael Vickers, has been campaigning to save the tiger by capturing images of these magnificent inspirational animals.”

His photographs can be seen in the new temporary exhibition Tiger Tiger at Horsham Museum’s small photographic gallery.

“The exhibition at Horsham District Council’s Museum & Art Gallery is an opportunity to see not only fantastic wildlife photography but also to look closely at these animals whose playful and hunting nature is mimicked by the domestic moggy, possibly one of the many reasons why people’s hearts are captured by these wild creatures.

Michael said: “In 2000, after having read an article in a magazine regarding a safari to India, my wife Annie and I travelled to the tiger reserve Bandhavgarh, where we saw our first wild tiger.

“I have been fortunate enough to visit several Indian national parks enabling me now to recognize a small number of tiger families.

“I am donating all net profits from the sale of my photographs to the charity Tiger Awareness, a small registered UK charity based in Leicester and founded by Philip Davis.

“Philip, like myself, is totally dedicated to saving wild tiger populations and in this connection he works tirelessly at ground level both in the UK and India. Information on the charity will be available at the museum.”

Tiger Tiger runs until Saturday, February 3.

Gordon Rushmer: Every Picture Tells A Story – 50 Years of Painting runs until December 30.

Irregular Choice’s Ethereal Dream, an exhibition of fantastic footwear, is at the museum until January 9.

Visit www.horshammuseum.org.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.