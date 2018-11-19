Festive joy to spread around West Sussex this weekend

The return of this year’s magical winter fair is set to bring festive joy to The South of England Event centre, this weekend.

Christmas spirit will fill the South of England’s Show ground in Ardingly on both Saturday and Sunday (November 24 and 25).

The unique 8ft snow globe set to transport visitors into a winter wonderland

The popular annual show will provide a warm welcome and plenty of yuletide cheer to all.

Visitors of all ages can enjoy a variety of festive food and drink with enchanting entertainment and the opportunity to select unique festive gifts and treats to fill up Christmas stockings.

An 8ft spectacular giant snow globe will be at the event, allowing up to six people at a time to be transported to a sparkling winter wonderland.

There will be Christmas choirs and the new captivating Christmas Belles on stilts who will lead the seasonal celebrations, together with various street entertainment.

There will be a wide selection of festive treats and children will even be able to meet Santa in his special magical grotto or visit the chocolate workshop to have a go at making their own chocolate Christmas tree decoration.

Visitors can take a ride on the vintage carousel or watch the sparks fly as skilful blacksmiths create intricate pieces of metalwork.

CEO of the South of England Agricultural Society, Iain Nicol, said:“We are really excited about the Winter Fair this year as it always creates a fantastic festive buzz at the Showground.

“We hope visitors will enjoy the new and expanded layout, with more space to browse our new Clothing & Accessories and Gifts & Greetings Pavilions as well as over 60 stands selling anything from handmade christmas puddings to chocolates, preserves and pates.”

Entry for adults is charged at £6 per person, student and OAP £5 and children can enter for free when accompanied by paying adult.

For further details or for tickets visit www.seas.org.uk.