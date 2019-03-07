Coppelia: a magical comic ballet for all ages

Vienna Festival Ballet presents Coppelia at The Capitol, Horsham, on Thursday, March 21 (7.30pm).

The ballet is based on an original tale by E.T.A. Hoffmann.

In the story an eccentric inventor named Dr. Coppélius creates a life-size dancing doll that captures the heart of a village boy called Franz.

Ignoring his real girlfriend, Swanhilda, the young man comes up with a plan to meet Coppelia. Chaos ensues when Swanhilda and a group of girls from the village decide to sneak into Dr. Coppelius’s house as well.

A spokesperson said: “A lively production, infused with old world charm, Coppélia appeals to audiences of all ages with its captivating story of an eccentric toymaker and his beloved doll.

“The colourful costumes, lively characters and beautiful music from Delibes all combine to create a magical and comical classic that warms and entertains from start to finish.

“Coppélia is guaranteed to lift the hearts of all the family.”

Tickets cost £22.50. Call 01403 750220.

Sussex Comedian of the Year 2019, heat 1 review. Click here to find out more.