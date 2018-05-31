Artist-in-residence exhibition at Parham House and Gardens

Parham House and Gardens is hosting an exhibition showcasing artwork by its first artist-in-residence, Polly Dutton, this June.

With more than 20 pieces on display, the month-long exhibition (June 3-July 1) will give visitors the chance to view Polly’s interpretation of Parham before exploring the House and Gardens that inspired her work.

Known for its remarkable collection of paintings, furniture, needlework and antiquities, this exhibition will be the first time Parham displays artwork inspired by the Elizabethan House and Gardens’ own beauty.

A contemporary artist, Polly specialises in capturing the feeling of her experience in the landscape. The mark making is spontaneous and she uses various mediums to create work that is vibrant, energetic and atmospheric.

She said: “I am delighted to be showing my creations from a year’s work as artist-in-residence at Parham. I feel I have managed to capture the essence and energy of the seasons in a variety of areas in the Gardens and Pleasure Grounds. This residency has given me the opportunity to explore and expand ways of working, and has pushed me to work with different expressive mediums. The joy of working among the artistry created by the gardeners has been a total pleasure. Every one of my creative senses has been stimulated and fulfilled as I have absorbed the extraordinary atmosphere and beauty that is Parham.”

Visitors can see the display from June 3 to July 1 (2pm-5pm) at Parham. The House is open on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays and Bank Holidays.

Visit www.parhaminsussex.co.uk, call 01903 742 021 or email enquiries@parhaminsussex.co.uk.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.