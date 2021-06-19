West Sussex special schools combine for new composition

music-making

Spokeswoman Anita Holford said: “The piece is inspired by Steve Reich’s Music for 18 Musicians which is part of the BBC’s Ten Pieces schools initiative. The piece was chosen for its interesting use of patterns and rhythm. The young musicians have been working on the ‘Take One Piece’ project since January, through regular weekly workshops with music tutors from West Sussex. At times up to 150 young people and 70 school teachers were involved in the workshops.”

Project lead Judith Finlay, leader for school engagement and SEND at West Sussex Music (WSM), added: “We’ve been running regular weekly workshops with special schools for a number of years now. We turned to online workshops during the pandemic, and returned to face-to-face for the last few weeks. We’ve found that beginning online was a hugely positive experience for the students, laying foundations for success for the offline workshops.”

“Each young person has developed their own set of responses in sound to the Reich piece, and it’s a joy to see and hear their creativity unleashed through this process. Initial workshops encouraged students to explore the patterns in their environment, which they then transferred to music using voices and instruments. All of us at West Sussex Music, the students, and their teachers and families are so proud of what they’ve achieved and are looking forward to their premiere.”

A teacher from one of the schools said: “Learners have really enjoyed the workshops. It has helped with self esteem, confidence and working as a team. They have been able to listen to one another and communicate well during the layering of patterns.”

The 11 schools involved were: Brantridge School, Cornfield School, Fordwater School, Littlegreen Academy, Manor Green Primary School, Manor Green College, Muntham House, Oak Grove College, Queen Elizabeth II Silver Jubilee School, St Anthony’s School, Woodlands Meed School.

The music tutors involved were: Emily Barden, leader of West Sussex Sings Community Choirs, and WSM Associate; Sarah Forbes, WSM Director for Youth Choirs and co-founder, HurlyBurly Opera; Steve Morley, WSM teacher ; Anna Ryder, WSM associate; Jo Eames, WSM teacher.

The project is part of a Youth Music-funded partnership programme, with a partnership of music education hubs, the Southern Music Hubs Alliance, who are working together to make what they do more inclusive. The next phase of the project will see the development of an inclusive music group for special school students and others.