The “campest cruise ship" is Hove Pride promise

HMS Rockwater

The venue will be “celebrating the LGBTQ+ community in a series of fantastic activities and events.”

All events are in support of Brighton & Hove-based charity Switchboard LGBTQ.

Luke Davis, founder of Rockwater Hove, said: “Rockwater Hove, a boutique bar and restaurant experience which provides residents of the local community with an incomparable hospitality offering, will throw open its doors on Saturday, August 7 and Sunday, August 8 for the annual Brighton and Hove Pride.

“As an all-encompassing venue situated on the Western Esplanade of Hove's seafront, the venue will welcome all aboard the HMS Rockwater for a weekend extravaganza.

“For one weekend only, the restaurant invites the local community and guests onto the campest cruise ship to set sail, the HMS Rockwater. From drag queens, DJs and performers, to pole dancing, comedy and everything in between, Rockwater will celebrate the LGBTQ+ community in a series of fantastic activities and events.”

Coming up:

Saturday

Drag brunch hosted by Ophelia Payne & friends, 11am-3pm

Pride Festival on the lawns with Savage Disco & more, 12pm-9pm

Sunday

Rockwater Brunch Club - DJ edition, 11am-2pm

Comedy picnic on the lawns, 2pm-pm

More information is available at https://rockwater.uk/event

Luke added: “Despite the renowned Brighton Pride being cancelled due to Covid-19, we still wanted to mark Pride Month 2021 with the glitz and glamour the event deserves. While Brighton & Hove residents will be doing their bit to celebrate the heroes in our community, for those looking for a venue, Rockwater Hove will be celebrating Pride with a series of fantastic activities and events.