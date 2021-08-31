Storrington comes together for Welcome Back Street Party

The parish council organised the event to give the community a chance to enjoy some freedom, with cream teas, a licensed bar and a mixture of 50s and 60s music and rock performed by bands from 3pm until 9pm in Old Mill Drive.
Our photographer was there to meet some of you - can you spot yourself in these pictures?
1.
DM21082592a.jpg. Street party in Storrington village centre. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-210828-194910008
Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth
2.
DM21082628a.jpg. Street party in Storrington village centre. L to R Lisa Wheatley (vice chairman Storrington and Sullington PC), Caroline Read (deputy clerk), Anna Worthington- Leese (chairman) and Tracey Eusden (Clerk). Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-210828-194718008
Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth
3.
DM21082619a.jpg. Street party in Storrington village centre. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-210828-194658008
Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth
4.
DM21082614a.jpg. Street party in Storrington village centre. Tremlett family members, from left, Katie, Julie, Toby 3 and Terry. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-210828-194648008
Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth