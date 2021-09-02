Stevie Wonder tribute in Horsham

Derek Nash+Noel McCalla

Celebrating the genius of Stevie Wonder throughout his entire career, vocalist Noel McCalla, award-winning saxophonist Derek Nash and a band of top musicians will be playing a wide-ranging back catalogue of classics from Signed, Sealed, Delivered through to hits from Talking Book, Innervisions, Songs in the Key of Life and Hotter than July.

Derek said: “Playing hit after hit, from the dance floor classics I Wish and Superstition to beautiful arrangements of My Cherie Amour and Overjoyed, the set will also include compositions by Stevie that others have had massive hits with.

“Noel McCalla’s long association with the brilliant Morrisey Mullen Band earned him acclaim as one of Britain’s best soul singers and, for more than 19 years, his searing, soulful vocals were featured with the iconic Manfred Mann’s Earth Band.

“He also provided vocals on Mike Rutherford’s highly-acclaimed album, Smallcreep’s Day and is regularly featured with jazz funk band Mezzoforte.”

Derek has played with the Jools Holland Rhythm and Blues Orchestra since 2004 and is also a member of the Ronnie Scott’s Blues Explosion.

He has won several British Jazz Awards throughout his career fronting Sax Appeal, his acoustic quartet and the funk band, Protect the Beat. Derek has performed live, on record and on television with Gregory Porter, Chaka Khan, David Sanborn, Eric Clapton, Nile Rogers, Amy Winehouse and many more.